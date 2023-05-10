Nonku Williams is facing criticism from Real Housewives of Durban viewers over her knowledge of her ex-fiance's past

Viewers are outraged that Williams introduced her ex-fiancee, who has a conviction for GBV, to her teenage daughter

Some viewers are pointing out that Williams' fans had previously attacked critics who expressed concern about her relationship

Nonku Williams is facing a lot of criticism and backlash from viewers of Real Housewives of Durban after the show's reunion.

Williams faced criticism for promoting her ex-fiancé's storyline on the show

The revelation that she knew about her ex-fiance's past before they started dating, and still introduced him to her teenage daughter, has caused outrage and led many to call for karma. Williams has also been criticized for promoting her ex-fiance's storyline on the show, despite his damning past.

Writing on Twitter, @BaradiDardi said:

"I remember Nonku fans attacking us when we expressed disgust at her dating and bringing a convicted rap*st around her teenage daughter. They kept screaming “Where’s the proof!?” How did it feel when your fav confessed that she indeed knew he was a rap*st? Seh. #RHODurbanReunion"

Fans express outrage over Nonku Williams' admission at the show's reunion

More viewers chimed into the sentiments of @BardiDardi.

@ladyMarthas said:

"The nerve ‍"

@MissKreNative

"OMG!!! She admitted that..."

@Fabthatolous

"All quiet now..."

@NanSishange

"They still don’t see anything wrong with it and are pinning it on the host saying he’s biased- as if there’s another side to take when it comes to rap*sts "

@MillNkulertisan

"Can you tweet about your favs once, you're Nonku's anti-fan but always on her case"

@Zet_Ndlovukati said:

"She still brought around her kids? That's wild."

