Amapiano producer Mr JazziQ has taken to socia media to tease his upcoming single with world-renowned US rapper Ty Dolla $ign

In the video, the yanos pioneer was in his car listening to the track and also singing along the lyrics sang by the American hip-hop artist

Mzansi music lovers shared mixed reactions to the track, some said it is a hit while others argued that it is a miss

Mr JazziQ has finally confirmed that he bagged a feature with US rapper Ty Dolla $ign. The Amapiano producer teased the single on social media recently.

Mr JazziQ has teased his upcoming track with US rapper Ty Dolla $ign. Image: @mrjazziq, @tydollasign

Source: Instagram

In a clip doing the rounds online, Mr JazziQ is in his car listening to the unreleased track and singing along Ty Dolla Sign. The Alexandra-born DJ's clip has set tongues wagging on the timeline.

A tweep shared the video of the former Jazzi Disciples member belting out the tune on Twitter. The peep claimed the song is trash.

Other social media users took to the tweeps comment section to share their thoughts on the upcoming single.

@ProGIsTheName commented:

"I can’t believe people in these comments think this aint it. What a joke, this is gonna BANG."

@HuduDeSkontiri wrote:

" 'Amapiano to the world'. If you want a bigger audience, release the music in English. Argue with me if you don't get that most of the African diaspora and other music listeners relate more to English songs than anything else."

@BhudaGrand said:

"It doesn't sound like a good song, but it's definitely good for business and the spreading of Amapiano internationally."

@panashemasssaya commented:

"The people who don’t like this are the ones who don’t know English, but this goes hard."

@JeSuisCocoa wrote:

"Maybe we need to hear the whole song first guys."

@LeKwera_ added:

"It’s not bad, it’s nice. A bit vibey njena."

TshisaLIVE reports that JazziQ revealed earlier this year that he was in talks with Ty Dolla $ign.

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previoulsy reported that Mr JazziQ has bagged an international collaboration. The Amapiano producer took to social media recently to share the good news.

The star hinted at the epic collabo on Wednesday, 2 March. The American singer is known across the globe for hits such as Love U Better and Nothing Like Your Exes.

He has shared the studio with hip-hop heavyweights such as Lil Wayne, Bryson Tiller, Wiz Khalifa and DJ Mustard, among many. Mr JazziQ is one of the pioneers of the yanos and his fans are happy he has scored himself such a massive collabo for his upcoming album.

Source: Briefly News