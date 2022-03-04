Mr JazziQ took to social media recently to give Mzansi a hint that he has apparently bagged an international feature with US rapper and singer Ty Dolla $ign

The Amapiano producer is communicating with the Love U Better hitmaker via iMessage and the whole of the yanos movement is here for it

The song that JazziQ and Ty are reportedly working on will feature on the Mzansi artist's upcoming album that he's expected to drop this year

Mr JazziQ has teased an international collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign. Image: @mrjazziq, @tydollasign

Source: Instagram

The star hinted at the epic collabo on Wednesday, 2 March. The American singer is known across the globe for hits such as Love U Better and Nothing Like Your Exes.

He has shared the studio with hip-hop heavyweights such as Lil Wayne, Bryson Tiller, Wiz Khalifa and DJ Mustard, among many. Mr JazziQ is one of the pioneers of the yanos and his fans are happy he has scored himself such a massive collabo for his upcoming album.

The South African reports that the Mzansi producer shared that he and Ty are communicating via iMessage.

The star's fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his post:

@Xavier__101 wrote:

"I know for a fact that song is gonna slap coz Ty Dolla Sign kills features."

@Mtsweniblack said:

"Show us the whole conversation ... I mean you already saved his tens."

@Mbali_Tiangzz commented:

"Yessssss boy!!!!"

@xoliswa_x_ said:

"@MrJazziQ, international levoooool."

@thuso_alcantara wrote:

"I'm sure you have a @rikyrickworld verse somewhere in the archives. Include it on your feature with @tydollasign."

@zuma_mazwi said:

"Operate @MrJazziQ that's the only way."

@ZukileMaquba added:

"Broo, that's crazyyy. Get it done, put Wizkid as well..."

Source: Briefly News