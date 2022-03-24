AKA shared that he has reached 50 million plays on Apple Music when he took to social media to celebrate the major milestone in his music career

The rapper has been giving Mzansi hits since he dropped his debut album, Alter Ego , in 2010, hence he's one of the most-played artists on the streaming platform

Supa Mega's fans - called The Megacy - took to his comment section to congratulate him for his consistency in Mzansi hip-hop and promised to continue supporting their fave

AKA took to social media to celebrate a huge milestone in his music career. The rapper has clocked 50 million streams on Apple Music.

Supa Mega has been consistently dropping hits since dropped he released his chart-topping debut album, Alter Ego, in 2010. He has dropped hits such as Victory Lap, Fela In Versace, Run Jozi, All Eyes On Me and Jika, among many.

The star took to Instagram to celebrate his latest achievement. He thanked the Megacy for always bumping his songs. Mega captioned his post:

"Over 50M plays on @applemusic and counting???? Thank You to the Megacy for the love and support at all times."

His fans flooded his comment section to congratulate him for always leading the way in the cut-throat Mzansi hip-hop industry.

bongisilinda_za said:

"I’m definitely part of that 50 million streams."

wendy_mothata wrote:

"In Mega we trust, trust, trust until the finish."

morolotumelo commented:

"The Mega we trust until the finish. Long live Supa Mega live long. Lead the wave, show them the way. KING FORBES."

mphomchunu_ said:

"We thank you for the music and staying true to yourself. And most of all thank you for the family you gave us, Megacy."

theguythatyouhate added:

"Crazy because people still hate on Mega, but undeniable fact is Mr Forbes is a GOAT. They can go argue with themselves."

AKA reveals Riky Rick was offered 'The Braai Show' but declined to host it

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA gave Riky Rick a huge shout-out for being a principled man and having good morals. Supa Mega dropped another diss track on Wednesday, 16 March in which he throws heavy shade in the direction of his arch-rival, Cassper Nyovest.

He revealed in the song that the late rapper declined an offer to host The Braai Show. Mega shared that he was down at the time because of what had happened to his fiancée, Nellie Tembe.

The Fela In Versace hitmaker shared the track on both Twitter and Instagram. @dumisane_ commented:

"AKA says they offered Riky Rick the role of hosting The Braai Show and he declined it. This is why Riky was so loved, he was had strong morals and ethics to decline a bag out of respect and caring for AKA as he was still mourning. What a man Riky was."

