AKA has revealed that Riky Rick was offered The Braai Show but declined it because AKA was at the lowest point of his life at the time

Supa Mega gave Boss Zonke a huge shout-out in a diss track he dropped on Wednesday for being principled and having good morals

AKA tore into his arch-rival Cassper Nyovest in the track and many people shared mixed reactions to the song that has sparked a heated debate on the rapper's timeline

AKA has given Riky Rick a huge shout-out for being a principled man and having good morals. Supa Mega dropped another diss track on Wednesday, 16 March in which he throws heavy shade in the direction of his arch-rival, Cassper Nyovest.

AKA praised Riky Rick for refusing to host 'The Braai Show'. Image: @akaworldwide, @rikyrickworld

He revealed in the song that the late rapper declined an offer to host The Braai Show. Mega shared that he was down at the time because of what had happened to his fiancée, Nellie Tembe.

The Fela In Versace hitmaker shared the track on both Twitter and Instagram.

Peeps shared mixed views after AKA dropped the song.

@jazoejay said:

"S/O to Makhado, principles and morals. They said come and host The Braai Show but he said nooo ways."

@dumisane_ commented:

"AKA says they offered Riky Rick the role of hosting The Braai Show and he declined it. This is why Riky was so loved, he was had strong morals and ethics to decline a bag out of respect and caring for AKA as he was still mourning. What a man Riky was."

@LeratoN_ said:

"They asked Riky Rick to host The Braai Show while AKA was down, he said NO. They went to Tsibip and he agreed."

@194CMz_High wrote:

"At that point in time, Riky and AKA were friends. I guess it was only right that he declined the offer. Cass & AKA don't see eye to eye, so you can't blame him for getting to the money."

@zimkhitha4 added:

"AKA should just get in the ring with Cassper so we can finally end this beef, let Riky Ricky rest guys."

Cassper Nyovest roasted for working for AKA on 'The Braai Show'

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest was roasted when AKA announced that he is by law a 50% owner of The Braai Show.

The excited rapper took to social media to announce that he won his arbitration proceedings against The Braai Show producers who pulled a fast one on him last year.

Cassper Nyovest was announced as the new host of The Braai Show without AKA's knowledge. He wasn't consulted when Cass was given the job. AKA was the host of the SABC 1 show during Season 1. Cass took over and hosted the show during Season 2. AKA got hot under the collar and challenged the appointment of Mufasa.

