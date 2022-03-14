AKA has announced that he is now legally a 50% owner of The Braai Show after the court confirmed this Monday, 14 March that the show is indeed his intellectual property

AKA hosted the first season of the SABC 1 show but wasn't consulted when Cassper Nyovest was appointed as the host of Season 2 of the show

The star's fans laughed out loud at the fact that Cass, who is AKA's arch-rival, technically made money for Supa Mega when he hosted the popular show

AKA has announced that he is by law a 50% owner of The Braai Show. The excited rapper took to social media to announce that he has won his arbitration proceedings against his The Braai Show partners who pulled a fast one on him last year.

Cassper Nyovest was announced as the new host of The Braai Show without AKA's knowledge. He wasn't consulted when Cass was given the job. AKA was the host of the SABC 1 show during Season 1.

Cass took over and hosted the show during Season 2. AKA got hot under the collar and challenged the appointment of Mufasa. He has always stated that the show was his idea.

Supa Mega warned people in the entertainment space about stealing other creatives' ideas. The star thanked his fans for supporting him throughout the proceedings.

The Fela In Versace hitmaker took to Instagram to post his statement after "justice was finally served".

His fans took to his comment section to congratulate him. Many laughed out loud at the fact that Cassper Nyovest works for his arch rival.

lizzz.hefner commented:

"Kahle kahle, Cass works for AKA. Ziyakhala manje!"

fergarryhillz22 wrote:

"So Caspper works for AKA."

ashkid263 said:

"Congratulations, these guys were beginning to make fun out of this, we wait for S3."

fergarryhillz22 commented:

"This is gonna be fun, Nyovest works for AKA."

theelaramie wrote:

"Where are those people who laughed at you when the other guy was on the show. You kept quiet and now you going to get a big bag. Well done Mega."

talent4realzz said:

"So vele vele Cassper is fired."

thulisure added:

"This makes me smile that you got yours. No to EXPLOITATION..NO."

