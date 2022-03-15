Cassper Nyovest has not left social media trending lists ever since news broke that AKA is now the 50% owner of The Braai Show

The two musicians are well known for having the longest-running beef, and followers find it funny that they now have to work together

Many feel this situation is karma for Nyovest, who took the job from AKA when he was down and out, saying he deserves the humiliation

Cassper Nyovest is at the core of so many jokes and disses on social media today. Fans cannot get over the fact that Mufasa is now technically working for AKA.

Netizens are almost certain that nobody is having a worse week than Cassper Nyovest. The rapper is still trending as peeps describe AKA becoming his boss on The Braai Show as a work of karma.

South Africans, who are aware of the beef between Cass and AKA, have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts and opinions on Supa Mega's newly appointed position of ownership.

@advovolicious said:

"What Cassper Nyovest did to AKA was WRONG. As an artist himself he knows how sensitive IP theft is to the originator but he let his beef cloud his judgement. He also said he doesn't work for AKA he was too quick to celebrate as the court now has declared AKA owns 50% of the show."

@malomepele told AKA:

"Send Cassper an email and tell him you need him tomorrow at 6am for a shoot."

@starminah18 tweeted:

"So basically Cassper has worked so hard for AKA."

@TheGyal wrote:

"I'm lowkey wishing Cassper and AKA end up in a rap beef again so we get Composure 2.0."

TimesLIVE reported that Cassper Nyovest and AKA's beef has been going on for the past seven years. The two musicians often throw jabs at each other in songs and over social media, leaving both fandoms entertained with the drama.

Briefly News reported that AKA has announced that he is by law a 50% owner of The Braai Show. The excited rapper took to social media to announce that he has won his arbitration proceedings against his The Braai Show partners, who pulled a fast one on him last year.

Cassper Nyovest was announced as the new host of The Braai Show without AKA's knowledge. He wasn't consulted when Cass was given the job.

AKA was the host of the SABC 1 show during Season 1. Cass took over and hosted the show during Season 2. AKA got hot under the collar and challenged the appointment of Mufasa. He has always stated that the show was his idea.

