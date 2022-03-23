Mzansi rapper Big Zulu took to social media to celebrate bagging the Number 1 spot on Shazam with his latest hit titled Ivolovolo

The KwaZulu-Natal born artist shared has been releasing only good music since his classic hit Imali Eningi topped the charts on radio and TV in 2020

The star's excited fans took to his comment section on Instagram to congratulate him for having the most Shazamed song in the country

Big Zulu's music is on high rotation on music streaming platforms. The star's latest single Ivolovolo is currently the biggest song on Shazam.

Big Zulu's latest single ‘Ivolovolo’ is the most Shazamed song in the country. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

The rapper has been releasing good music though his Inkabi Records since his hit Imali Eningi became a national anthem back in 2020. The star has dropped tracks such as Inhlupheko which also did very well in terms of sales and radio plays.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate his latest win, the artist shared a screenshot of Shazam's top performing tracks. Ivolovolo topped the list. He captioned his post:

"Nkabi Nation. #Ivolovolo (Ft. @xowla_istallion), is the biggest song in the country on @shazam. Uthando Lunye (one love) Nkabi Nation."

Big Zulu's followers took to his comment section to congratulate him for his consistency in the music industry.

luyandapearls said:

"I really enjoyed this song last Friday."

samka_sa_ wrote:

"We love you Nkabi yam."

majozi.nosipho commented:

"I listen to Ivolovolo more than 6x a day kahle kahle."

owamimvubu added:

"Nkabi nation."

