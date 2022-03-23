Kwesta's wife Yolanda Vilakazi took to social media to share a sweet third wedding anniversary message to her rapper hubby

The celeb couple tied the knot in March, 2019 in a stunning white wedding that was attended by A-listers in the Mzansi entertainment space

Celebs and fans took to Yolanda's comment section to wish them a happy anniversary after she posted a pic and clip filmed at the white wedding

Kwesta and his stunning wife Yolanda celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Tuesday, 22 March. The celeb couple tied the knot in 2019.

Kwesta's wife Yolanda posted a sweet 3rd wedding anniversary message to her hubby.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi's A-listers were special guests at the rapper and his lovely boo's white wedding. The video of Kwesta's song Khethile Khethile was filmed during the wedding. It has behind-the-scenes footage of the special day.

Yolanda took to Instagram to share a snap and a clip of the wedding ceremony. She captioned the sweet message:

"3 years ago today. Happy Wedding Anniversary Mr Vilakazi @kwestadakar."

Check out her post here.

Mzansi celebs and the lovebirds' fans took to her comment section to wish them a happy anniversary.

kgadiness said:

"What an amazing day."

dineomoeketsi commented:

"Happy Anniversary."

gyoungqueen wrote:

"Happy anniversary to you guys."

kimcohen_official said:

"Happy Anniversary my loves. May the great Lord continue to bless you guys."

malete1409 commented:

"Happy anniversary to the Vilakazis."

ma_vilakazi88 wrote:

"May God continue to bless you guys in your marriage... Binda. Mphephethwa."

odirile_moagi_ added:

"Wishing you many more beautiful and blessed years."

