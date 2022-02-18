“Make It Happen”: Kelly Khumalo Teases a Gospel Concert While Riding in Her Car

Kelly Khumalo posted a clip of herself singing a gospel tune while driving in her car and her stans praised her for the way she sings

The Empini hitmaker asked her followers to drop a love emoji if they are ready for her own gospel concert and she received thousands of heart emojis

The award-winning Afro-pop singer shared that she's ready to cater for her gospel fans and is ready to book a venue as soon as she gets enough love on her post

Kelly Khumalo is talented. The singer's peeps are anticipating a gospel concert from the stunner after she posted a clip of herself belting out a tune while riding in her car.

Kelly Khumalo teased her fans with a gospel concert. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

The Empini hitmaker asked her fans to drop a love emoji if they wanted to see her in a gospel concert soon. The Afro-pop singer said she's ready to book the venue as soon as her peeps show love on her timeline.

Taking to Instagram , the award-winning musician also gave her fans a little history about where her singing journey started. She captioned the clip:

"I’d like to take you on a journey where it all started.... leading the Sunday School choir at 6 years old, singing and playing a drum at Zion church in KZN, youth Choir and worship team lead Vocalist to #TheVoiceOfAfrica #HerVocalHighness. DROP A HEART IF WE SHOULD HAVE A KELLY KHUMALO GOSPEL CONCERT! You say yes I book the venue... it’s all up to you."

Watch the video here.

Peeps took to her timeline on the video and photo-sharing app to let her know that they've been ready for her gospel show for a long time.

thapeloratau said:

"Please make it happen."

kagisomabutho wrote:

"Yes!!!! And do a tour, we await you in Botswana."

zacollection.za commented:

"Yes, in Cape town please."

nobza8 wrote:

"Make it happen, Kelly."

miss.mills said:

"YES please tuu, Ive always wanted to see you live. You can even do a tour around provinces."

cindz498 added:

"Your voice is one thing they won't steal from you, jeeeerrrr."

Source: Briefly News