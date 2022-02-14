Kelly Khumalo got candid about Valentine's Day in her latest social media post about the meaning of the day of love

The award-winning singer shared that some couples are celebrating it because they are just chasing clout on social media

Many peeps agreed that the Empini hitmaker is right in saying 90% of those who celebrate the day just want to trend on social media

Kelly Khumalo has taken to social media to share her views on Valentine's Day. the award-winning singer got candid about the day that's celebrated across the world.

Kelly Khumalo claims most couples celebrate Valentine's Day just to chase clout. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

The star posted a video of herself addressing Mzansi on 14 February. She was again using her hilarious foreign accent in the clip.

The reality TV star apologised for "being the bearer of bad news" on the day which sees many go all out to impress their loved ones. In the video posted on her official Instagram account, she says:

"During this foolishness, 90% of us are celebrating nonsense because we just want to seem useful on this day on social media but literally none of us have the Godly kind of relationship. We are basically chasing the wind and singing an empty song of Valentine's."

Watch the clip here.

Peeps agreed that Kelly Khumalo is indeed telling the truth. They took to her timeline to share their comments.

lesegoo_k said:

"This Is Why I Love You. You Saying Things With No Filter."

legwale_bonolo94 wrote:

"Ziyakhala keh manje... Atleast someone has said the truth about this."

anelisa_xazi commented:

"Sad but true."

ilovebeulah said:

"The uncomfortable TRUTH."

thuli2thu wrote:

"Sad reality."

lesegoeurendaipeleng added:

"That's very true."

