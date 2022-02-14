Valentine’s Day: DJ Tira Pens Loving Message, Slays With Wife Gugu Khathi in Pic

DJ Tira and his wife Gugu Khathi have joined scores of people who are celebrating Valentine's Day this Monday

The music producer wished his bae a fabulous lovers' day and penned a sweet post to all the single peeps in Mzansi

The Afrotainment boss' fans reacted positively to his message while others shared how single people should celebrate the day

DJ Tira is also in a Valentine's Day mood this Monday, 14 February. The music mogul has penned a loving message to Mzansi couples and single peeps.

DJ Tira and his wife Gugu Khathi are also celebrating Valentine's Day. Image: @djtira

Source: Instagram

The star posted a stunning snap of himself slaying with his wifey, Gugu Khathi. The loving hubby wished the stunner a happy Valentine's Day.

Taking to Instagram, Makoya Bearings wished those who are not in a relationship to find love in the near future. The Umahamba Yedwa hitmaker captioned his post:

"Happy Vale muntu wam'. May all the lovers out there enjoy today and to oMahamba yedwa... I pray you find love soon n very soon."

Peeps took to Malume's comment section to react to his post. The followers wished Makoya all the best on this day and also hilariously shared what the single peeps should do.

nonhlantlamofokeng said:

"Thank you Malume. I hope nami I will find love soon."

napangela_z wrote:

"The single ones should remain taking pics, sizothathwa bobani amapics."

dlalachass commented:

"Happy Valentine's Day."

lorna_nkatha said:

"Happy Valentine's to you guys."

portiamagidiwana wrote:

"Blessed family... Happy valentine's day kuni."

arnoldmeso added:

"The single ones should pray for the economy."

