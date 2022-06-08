Kelly Rowland and Marsai Martin broke the internet with a stunning video that they first posted on TikTok before it made its way to Instagram

Kelly Rowland and Marsai Martin broke the internet with an amazing dance clip. The US singer and the young American actress mixed a bit of acting with cool dance moves in the trending clip.

Kelly Rowland and Marsai Martin broke the internet with a cool dance clip. Image: @kellyrowland, @marsaimartin

Source: Instagram

The Shade Room took to Instagram and re-posted the epic clip of the two superstars. It was originally posted on TikTok. The outlet captioned the video:

"Let me find out #KellyRowland and #MarsaiMartin are the new duo we never knew we needed when it comes to the TikTok trends!"

Impressed social media users took to the publication's comment section to share their thoughts on the clip. Many of them shared that they thought that Kelly Rowland and Marsai Martin were really hitting each other.

evonne.jada said:

"This is so cute."

nowthatsmajor commented:

"WOW … this TikTok trend may not age well. Somebody gon’ go too far. They look great though!"

shannpagne wrote:

"I thought that first hit was real."

willjordanmusic said:

"That first slap looked way too real."

noboss_leftbehind commented:

"The most unexpected duo we didn’t know we needed."

maya.evans33 wrote:

"I love this black girl magic."

theconversational.lush added:

"That’s some good acting."

Kelly Rowland shows off Amapiano dance moves

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Rowland took to social media to show off her Amapiano dance moves. The US superstar gave Mzansi choreographer Bontle Modiselle a huge shout-out for teaching her how to get down the yanos way.

The American singer was in Mzansi about a month ago and she visited the local dancer's dance studio and they had fun dancing to some locally produced Amapiano.

She took to Instagram to post a clip of herself with Bontle and her dancers getting down to the trending dance genre. The former Destiny's Child's member captioned her post:

"@bontle.modiselle This was one of the most memorable, fun experiences with movement I’ve ever had!"

