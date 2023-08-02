Beyoncé Knowles seemingly skipped controversial singer Lizzo's name while performing her hit song Break My Soul during the Renaissance Tour

Lizzo came under fire following the reports that three of her former dancers are suing her for creating a hostile working environment and body shaming them among others

Although Lizzo has not addressed the allegations, videos making rounds on social media suggest that Beyoncé has seemingly cancelled the star

Beyoncé Knowles seems to have cancelled Lizzo after the allegations levelled against her by three of her former dancers. The star allegedly skipped Lizzo's name while performing Break My Soul during The Renaissance Tour on 1 August.

Lizzo's former dancers accuse star of s*xual harassment and weight shaming

Lizzo is hogging headlines after reports that three of her former dancers are taking her to court for several reasons.

According to the BBC, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez are suing the pop star, her dance captain and her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring (BGBT) for s*exual harassment, weight shaming and creating a hostile work environment.

Beyoncé snubs Lizzo during The Renaissance Tour after charges against her

Beyoncé may have addressed the allegations against Lizzo during her performance at The Renaissance Tour at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. A video shared by the popular Twitter page Pop Base on Twitter shows that the legendary singer skipped Lizzo's name while performing her hit song Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).

The now-viral clip shows that Queen Bey repeated Erykah Badu’s name four times and left out Lizzo's name. This is even though Lizzo has not addressed the allegations yet.

Video of Beyoncé skipping Lizzo's name during Break My Soul performance causes a stir

Social media has been buzzing after the video of Beyoncé snubbing Lizzo went viral. Many lauded the Halo singer for taking action against a fellow star.

@DrickiVengeanc3 said:

"Oh Lizzo you’re really done…"

@Irunnia_ wrote:

"And it starts. The beginning of the end for Lizzo. Deep down I still hope that these accusations are not true and she comes out of this."

@1021129O added:

"Everyone watching this Lizzo car crash."

