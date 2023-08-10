Actress Kgomotso Christopher has just bagged a nomination at this year's SAFTAs for Best Actress in a Telenovela

The 'Legacy' star, whose telenovela ended just after two seasons, much to fans' disappointment, shared her excitement over the nod

Kgomotso shared the news on her Instagram page where fans and followers celebrated her achievement

It's that time of the year when our favourite local TV shows are celebrated and awarded for their outstanding work.

Kgomotso Christopher has been nominated for Best Actress in a Telenovela at the SAFTAs. Images: kgomotso_christopher

A nod for the Best Actress

The South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) recently announced the nominees for the award ceremony. Kgomotso Christopher managed to bag herself a nomination for Best Actress in a Telenovela.

The Legacy actress took to her social media pages to thank the organisers while also congratulating fellow nominees and her cast members.

"Thank you SAFTAs for another Best Actress nomination for Mrs. Dineo Price!

Legacy was cut short in its second season and had become a fan-favourite, so many viewers were very sad see the show come to an end.

Tshedza Pictures leads the pack

Tshedza Pictures, which houses The River and Legacy, earned nominations in 11 categories for the two soapies.

The production house was also recognised in categories for 'Best Achievement in Make-up and Styling: TV soap/ Telenovela,' 'Best Achievement in Wardrobe: TV soap/ Telenovela,' as well as 'Best Achievement in Sound: TV soap/ Telenovela' among others.

Kgomotso is a celebrated actress

Kgomotso has been recognised before and has earned SAFTAs in the categories 'Best Actress' and 'Best Supporting Actress.' She played Dineo Price in Legacy and became one of the telenovela's most loved actresses.

She has also starred in Fatal Seduction alongside Thapelo Mokoena and Lunathi Mampofu and it became the number one streamed show in 35 countries.

Fans took to the socials to congratulate her on her nomination.

@CrazeeFistaz tweeted:

"Chommie @kgchristopher, my Dineo Price, congratulations on your SAFTA nomination mama. The Legacy lives on."

Kgomotso is a go-getter and risk taker

Briefly News reported that much like her husband Calvin, Kgomotso is a hustler and hard worker. The star continuously strives to reach greater heights in her acting career and her determination has always paid off.

Christopher has earned her stripes in the film and entertainment industry, becoming a household name and building a career as a TV-lover's favourite.

