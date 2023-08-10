TV personality Tumi Morake has called some trolls into order, giving them life lessons on relationships

She came to socialite Noku Williams and RD's defence after their appearance on her show, Sunday S*xy Love

The couple's affair had been under negative public scrutiny even after it ended

Tumi Morake came to Nonku Williams and RD's defence after their 'Sunday S*xy Love' appearance.

Source: Instagram

Comedienne Tumi Morake put jokes aside and addressed viewers of her show Sunday S*xy Love after an episode had negative reviews.

Tumi Morake defends Nonku and RD

The presenter hosted The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star Nonku Williams and her then-fiancée Dumisani 'RD' Ndlanzi, on her steamy Sunday night show that airs on DStv's Mzansi Magic.

She wrote on her Instagram post after some netizens felt the couple didn't deserve an appearance as they've split:

"Yeah mara also lets grow up. Just because a relationship is over doesn’t necessarily mean that the feelings and experiences are irrelevant. Sometimes you look back and go 'It was good, it could have been better', or 'it had potential, pity it didn’t survive xyz'.

"Guys life is not perfect, jokes aside. 4 day relationships end, 40 year relationships end, but the essence of the moment that relationship lived in can only be judged by the people in it. Ke feditse ankerr. Just watch and enjoy. Danko. PS nobody said true love always lasts forever."

Watch the trailer of their episode here:

Instagrammers react to Nonku and RD's episode

Here are some of the comments that annoyed Tumi:

@lifeiinpicturesxo said:

"What was his name konje this guy? Bullet or something ay it was just oil and water bantu this time I’m judging."

@snexthediva took a guess:

"I doubt the couple would like to watch this, ayi ayi."

@hazelramiah rubbished the show:

"The show is too fake for me. Relation expert never finds anything wrong."

@mk_boikanyo wondered:

"Every couple on Season 2 separated... Tumi wenzeni vele?"

@sibiyanokuphila asked:

"So if people breakup, you still air it. Interesting!"

Jojo gives a shoutout to Nonku

In another Briefly News story, 'spoilt housewife', Jojo Robinson thanked Nonku for her friendship during difficult episodes of RHOD.

The pair got into a few misunderstandings in the show, but their love for each other didn't waiver. The duo still serve friendship goals months after the reality show wrapped up its last season.

