The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) cast member, Jojo Robinson, expressed gratitude to her friend Nonku Williams

Robinson claimed that Nonku was always by her side when she had arguments with other RHOD stars, including Annie Mthembu

RHOD fans praised Jojo and Nonku's friendship, saying they were the most genuine cast members on the Showmax show's Season 3

As the final episode of The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) Season 3 aired, Jojo Robinson expressed her gratitude to her bestie and cast member, Nonku Williams.

‘RHOD’ star Jojo Robinson praised Nonku Williams for being a genuine friend during the filming of Season 3. Image: @mrs.jojo.robinson

According to ZAlebs, Jojo and Nonku were the Showmax show's punching bags in Season 3. Even though they flaunted their friendship on RHOD and social media pages, Mzansi and other housewives weren't convinced.

Many people concluded that Robinson wasn't entirely in on the friendship after she tossed a glass of water at Nonku during a heated argument with Annie Mthembu. However, Jojo's recent post has many people reconsidering their views on the contentious friendship.

Jojo Robinson says Nonku Williams had her back on RHOD

Jojo, who has been vocal about how toxic the RHOD environment is, shared that she knew she could rely on Nonku to calm her down after every heated drama with the other housewives.

Robinson claimed that Nonku supported her when she was heartbroken due to the terrible things uttered about her by the other ladies.

"I remember the night we all walked away from the dinner table in Knysna and my heart was shattered, Nonks you put on a song in the car and we sang together holding hands and in that moment I knew I was with the people I was suppose to be with."

On Instagram, Jojo's lengthy caption accompanied a video of her fond memories with Nonku.

Mzansi stans Nonku Williams and Jojo's friendship

Jojo's lovely post about Nonku convinced many RHOD viewers that the ladies were never the problem on the show. Peeps showed love to the famous best friends by saying:

@tebogo_komane said:

"Nonku might not be perfect, but she’s sincere and loyal. I don’t have a problem with other ladies being friends with you, but they shouldn’t want to be your friend but discrediting Nonku every chance they get."

@soniabossy shared:

"You guys are my faves, flawed in your own way, but always true to yourselves. The others, for me, were putting up a show for viewers while you guys were just your true authentic selves."

@lerato_sj posted:

"❤️ You go, girls. I love the fact that you don't pretend or please people."

@justmecrystalc replied:

"I honestly feel you guys have such a genuine friendship. I hope you and Nonku will continue to build and flourish in your friendship."

@_mondlovu commented:

"You came out strong in the end. Even though Nonku was called all sorts of names, she still stood up for you and held her head high."

@kholi17 also said:

"I loved you and Nonku the most in S3."

@mbalzieh added:

"For me, it's the genuine friendship you guys have, unlike the other group that got together because of their hate for Nonks. I'm sure after the show; they will no longer be the BFFs they believe they are."

