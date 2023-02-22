The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) viewers claimed Jojo Robinson and Nonku Williams are fake friends after the latest episode

The two women "ganged up" on fellow cast member Slee and confronted her about the things she said in the first few episodes of Season 3

Jojo and Nonku's confrontation received criticism online, and people said they couldn't wait for their friendship to end

The Real Housewives of Durban stars Nonku and Jojo's drama in episode four of Season 3 pissed the viewers off.

According to ZAlebs, the old cast members ganged up on the new addition, Slee. The two feisty women claimed Slee spoke negatively about them in the past three episodes, including that Nonku and her "gangster-looking" boyfriend's relationship would not last.

Soon after the episode aired, Jojo and Nonku trended as netizens questioned whether they were genuine friends or just teamed up to "bully" Slee. Netizens said:

@JustPabito said:

"#RHODurban Jojo and Nonku deserve each other, they’re such horrible friends. Nonku is so two faced, and Jojo is trying to fight Slee through Nonku. Slee genuinely deserves better, and that’s why she’s gravitating towards Sorisha."

@_BobieK shared:

"I can’t wait for Jojo and Nonku to fall out, ngoba it will happen. #RHODurban"

@APinkStarBurstt posted:

"Jojo is using Nonku to fight her personal beef with Slee and, unfortunately, Nonku doesn’t see it. #RHODurban"

@leboclive replied:

"Slee literally said she’s happy for Nonku and her man. I don’t get why Jojo twisted her words and blew the whole thing out of proportion. Needless to say, she’s not happy with Nonku and Slee being friends. #RHODurban"

@6uhle commented:

"Jojo and Nonku thought they could gang up on Slee like they did to Mabusi. Their plan won't work this time around and production better not even think about painting Slee as the bad guy. #RHODurban"

@Khanyisa_MAD also said:

"Jojo and Nonku deserve each other. #RHOD"

@azikwinana added:

"Jojo and Nonku need to leave Slee alone. Honestly, I don't know why they are so obsessed with starting something with her. #RHODurban"

Nonku and Jojo seemingly respond to "fake friendship" claims

Nonku posted an Instagram story and clarified that Jojo is her bestie, despite contrary beliefs among RHOD viewers.

