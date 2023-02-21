Nigerian representative Yemi Cregx and South African housemate Nelisa (Yelisa) won the Head of Household title for Week 6 of Big Brother Titans

The pair enjoyed the benefit of "save and replace" that came with the title, despite there being no evictions this week

Loyal viewers reacted by saying that even though there will be a fake eviction on Sunday, they are happy Yelisa got to enjoy a stress-free week

Yemi Cregx and Nelisa, popularly known as Yelisa after Big Brother paired them up, have finally won the crucial HOH title.

Since the show's beginning, the duo has been nominated and is finally enjoying the benefits of the title, including the save and replace option during Monday night nominations.

According to ZAlebs, the Royals (Ebubu and Tsatsii), Thabana (Thabang and Nana), Khosicle (Khosi and Miracle OP), Justine and Yvonne (Juvone), and Blaqleng (Blaqboi and Ipeleng) are nominated, but there will be no evictions.

The housemates have no idea it's a fake eviction week, and Yelisa was delighted to save their friends Kanaiva (Kanaga and Blue Aiva) and replace them with Blaqleng.

Big Brother Titans viewers say Yelisa deserves to win Week 6 HOH title

@BigBroAfrica congratulated Yemi and Nelisa on Twitter, and viewers shared sweet messages in the comments for the pair.

@maduchizy said:

"Thank God. Finally, you guys will rest from being up for nominations."

@oluwatobimafe shared:

"My whole clan screamed. Congrats Yelisa."

@zahra_ganam posted:

"Finally! When Yemi decided to ignore negativity and focus on his game❤️Congratulations Yalisa❤️ Well deserved"

@TUMUHAISEJUDIT1 replied:

"A well deserved win. Congratulations Yelisa. You have made us proud tonight."

@Okyeman442 commented:

"This pair survived eviction since the beginning of this show. They deserved this."

@SinginiTapika also said:

"Congratulations to Yelisa even though my Kaniva didn't win."

@OluwatosinAla13 wrote:

"Our first prayer has been answered. We have another prayer request which will surely be answered."

@amankwaahnnan added:

"I’m so happy right now. Yelisa all the way."

