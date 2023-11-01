South Africans have weighed in on the new Setswana movie called My Girlfriend’s Father

The new movie stars former Rhythm City actress Mapula Mafole and House of Zwide actor Linda Nxumalo

The general reaction is that Etv is working hard to produce quality content as it is available on eVOD

‘My Girlfriend’s Father’ trailer has received rave reviews from potential viewers. Image: @linda_nxumalo, @mapulamafole

A new Setswana movie called My Girlfriend’s Father has debuted. The trailer for the romantic comedy film has received rave reviews from netizens.

Part of the cast is former Rhythm City actress Mapula Mafole and House of Zwide actor Linda Nxumalo.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the trailer and announced that the film is currently available for viewing on eVOD.

"My Girlfriend’s Father. New Setswana film starring Scandal’s Mapaseka Koetle and House of Zwide’s Linda Nxumalo. The romantic comedy also stars Sello Ramolahloane, Mapula Mafole, Monnye Kunupi and Kagiso Rathebe. Now streaming on eVOD."

Netizens approve of new film

South Africans agree that the film is a potential hit. Some took the time to laud Etv for working hard to produce quality content.

@Llekamania_ said:

"Etv is putting in the work."

@tiisetso_real shared:

"I love it already."

@BraBiza465 argued:

"Trailer started off great until they gave away the whole plot."

@sitholegsk98 mentioned:

"Watched it the day it came out. Leburugraphy's growth is amazing and those people know how to tell a story."

@Tshegofatsobl added:

"Definitely watching it."

@KManokoana shared:

"Ok let me watch RN."

@Ipymo said:

"Been waiting for it."

@Mndeni361 said:

"I'm glad Mapula Mafole is working again."

@Skizo_Mkhize said:

"Etv is carrying the country when it comes to original story telling with real acting."

Mapula Mafole gets real about feeling low

In a previous report from Briefly News, Rhythm City star Mapula Mafole raised concerns when she revealed that she was going through some troubles.

The star's fans and industry colleagues flooded the timeline with supportive messages for the actress.

Although she didn't share more details about her troubles, she is sure that this is just a phase that will pass.

