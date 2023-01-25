Big Brother Titans had its Week 2 Head of House Challenge on Monday, January 23, and Blaqboi and Ipeleng came out victorious

The pair survived many rounds of difficult games prepared by Biggie and were able to firmly earn a spot in the house for Week 3

Reacting to the victory, viewers shared mixed reactions, with some congratulating the pair while others said they don't deserve the title

Big Brother Titans week two is the most crucial, and the Head of House (HOH) title matters the most as eviction will take place this Sunday, January 29. Luckily for South African housemate Ipeleng and Nigeria's representative Blaqboi, the crown found its way to their heads.

'Big Brother Titans's housemates, Ipeleng and Blaqboi's Head of House title has elicited mixed reactions from loyal fans of the show. Image: @zenmagafrica/Twitter and @blaqboi_vic/Instagram

To firmly secure their spot for Weeks 3, on Monday, January 23, all housemates participated in games for the HOH title. According to ZAlebs Blaqboi and Ipeleng's (Blaqleng's) victory was all decided by fate.

The news publication claims that before the housemates competed for the HOH title, contestants of different genders had to randomly pick a card that would determine the opposite gender they are to be paired with for the rest of the Season.

After playing many rounds of the games prepared by Biggie, including "Junk in the Trunk," Blaqleng came out victorious.

Big Brother Titans viewers share mixed views to Blaqboi and Ipeleng winning Head of House

Big Brother congratulated the pair on their Twitter account, and the comments section was flooded with mixed reactions.

While most people congratulated the pair, it appeared that both teams, Ipeleng's and Blaqboi's, began to look down on each other, claiming that the other is lucky to be paired with the other for the rest of the Season. Some viewers said the pair doesn't deserve the title.

@Panwalrejoice said:

"Ipeleng is lucky. Go team blaqleng."

@kwazeemk shared:

"Blaqboy is a lucky guy, I tell you..team Ipeleng #BBTitians"

@zulu_freddie posted:

"Thank you so much HOHs for saving Ebubu. God bless you."

@_clytiehelios replied:

"I'm so happy for them, especially for Ipeleng❤️ #BBTitans"

@Torchnation_ commented:

"I feel bad for Yemi ‍♀️‍♀️ #BBTitians"

@empress_forever wrote:

"Well, I guess they don't deserve it."

@SoberPanAfrika also said:

"I Love how Blaqboi is taking charge. "

@Winniel39057561 added:

"My duo for the week."

