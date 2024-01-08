Skeem Saam fans shared their thoughts on Charles Kunutu exposing a secret to Jacobeth Thobakgale

Social media is abuzz with viewers discussing the intriguing drama that's currently unfolding on the soapie

They are expressing both amusement and irritation with Charles causing rifts between characters from the comfort of his tuckshop

Skeem Saam viewers find themselves caught in a whirlwind of emotions. They are talking about Charles Kunutu, portrayed by Masilo Magoro, who spilled the beans to Jacobeth Thobakgale about Pretty stealing Lizzie's car and crashing it.

Charles Kunutu intrigues Skeem Saam viewers

Fans expressed a mix of entertainment and frustration on social media at Charles's penchant for stirring up drama with his loose tongue.

Masilo Magoro shines on Skeem Saam

Despite the divided opinions, Magoro's stellar performance has solidified Charles as a legendary character in the SABC 1 soapie.

Fans love to hate Charles and many are anticipating how his gossipy tendencies will affect the storyline.

See some of the comments below:

L.J. Mamashila mentioned:

"He's busy mixing himself in other people's lives. We are waiting to see him and Aprendo."

Nyarhi Ntshungu commented:

"Charles must be given a skirt."

Donnah Choprah wrote:

"Charlie is what we need this year. "

Beatrice N Nkoana said:

"I really like what Charlie did here knowing Lizzy wasn't going to tell her mom."

Kgomotso Molwantwa added:

"Charles really enjoys cat fights."

Micasa Mirror stated:

"Charles he's not good upstairs. "

Given Mpho Wanne Rams commented:

"If you take a car without the owner's consent it's theft, insurance will need a case number to pay back the car."

Tebogo Walepulana Chiloane noted:

"Is a lesson learned to Lizzy. You can't leave your car keys like you live alone. She was supposed to hide her car keys period."

Ndlovu Melisa added:

"Charlie hates peace."

Rachel Kunutu and Marothi's video resurfaces

In a related article, Briefly News reported that netizens uncovered an old video of Skeem Saam actress Lesego Marakalla, aka Rachel Kunutu.

The legendary clip sees Rachel scolding her man, Marothi Maphuthuma (played by Macks Papo), over how he wore a towel.

