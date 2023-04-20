Season 2 of Young, Famous & African's trailer revealed that the show would feature Bonang Mtheba and Nadia Nakai

The stars were once best friends, but their friendship ended when they both dated assassinated rapper AKA

After seeing the teaser, Mzansi predicted that there would be drama between Nadia and Bonang in the Netflix reality show

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Bonang Matheba and Nadia Nakai will appear in the second season of Young, Famous & African, and Mzansi anticipates nothing but explosive interactions between the two stars.

Mzansi is convinced Bonang Matheba and Nadia Nakai will drag each other on 'Young, Famous & African'. Image: @bonang_m and @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

The hit show's trailer was released by Netflix SA earlier this week, and Twitter was ablaze. While not much was shown and no interactions occurred between Moghel and Nadia, Mzansi is sure the ladies will be at each other's throats.

Mzansi wants Bonang Matheba and Nadia Nakai to give them drama on Young, Famous & African

Many people took to their timelines as soon as Bonang's face appeared in the trailer for the upcoming Netflix reality show. While some were overjoyed to see their favourite, others pitted her against Nadia Nakai.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nadia and Bonang have been rumoured to be feuding for some time because they both dated, AKA. According to ZAlebs, Bonang stole AKA from DJ Zinhle, but their relationship ended in tears. Supa Mega went on to date Nadia, who was Bonang's friend, and many people speculated that there was bad blood between the TV host and the rapper.

The entanglement convinced Twitter users, including @NtseiSky, that Young Famous & African's Season 2 episodes would be more exciting than the first season due to the addition of Bonang.

Young, Famous & African loyal viewers don't believe Bonang Matheba and Nadia Naki will bring drama to the show

The reactions to @NtseiSky tweet were mixed because many people know Bonang as a private person who avoids drama, especially when it involves her love life. The Being Bonang star was recently dragged for not giving condolences to her ex-boyfriend AKA's family, who was assassinated in Durban.

While some want drama, others believe Moghel decided to appear on Young, Famous & African to get the bag and increase brand awareness.

@EkandjoVip said:

"We better get more than five episodes."

@maNdeXii shared:

"This season has the drama I like."

@ThatgirlLee__ posted

"This is so juicy, and it would have been juicier if he was still alive."

@pumzile_ replied:

"I'm sure they will handle it like adults."

@KayMalwa commented:

"Lol, you are not going to get the show you think you are going to get. Bonang Matheba is a smart businesswoman. She's probably going to host one event on that show and be out."

@IstanNeneLeakes also said:

"You clearly don't know Dorothy well. She doesn't play games when it comes to her brand. I doubt she's gonna open up to that level. We're only getting new memes and catch phrases from her."

@SIYA_VS added:

"I think Bonang will a make a brief appearance on the show maybe one episode."

Mzansi wonders why DJ Zinhle doesn't post Murdah Bongz's family after four pics of her with AKA's family trended

In other news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle was criticised for spending time with her assassinated baby daddy AKA's family.

According to News24, DJ Zinhle, Nadia Nakai, Lynn Forbes, and Supa Mega's daughter Kairo Forbes reunited for an outing following the rapper's burial on February 18.

Photos of AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, Nadia Nakai, DJ Zinhle, and Kairo's outing went viral, and many people weighed in.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News