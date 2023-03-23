Nonku Williams defended her friend Jojo Robinson after she threw a glass of water at her during the recent episode of The Real Housewives of Durban

The famous best friends got into an argument with Annie, which resulted in Jojo throwing a tantrum

Mzansi wasn't pleased with Nonku's excuse for Jojo's unruly behaviour and called both women out for their "fake" friendship

Nonku Williams believes her best friend Jojo Robinson would never hurt her, despite throwing a glass of water at her in the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD).

According to ZAlebs, all hell broke loose when Jojo confronted Annie about the comments she made about her room. Apparently, Annie said Jojo's room reeked of alcohol, and Jojo addressed the comment during their Drakensberg Mountain's Sani Pass Resort weekend away.

The argument heated up, but Annie refused to participate because the comment was never that deep after Jojo claimed it implied she was a drunkard.

Nonku defends Jojo Robinson's behaviour in RHOD's latest episode

In an attempt to persuade Annie of Jojo's point, Nonku chimed in, claiming that the comment hurt Jojo's feelings. However, when Jojo's tantrums escalated, she threw a glass of water at Nonku.

Even after being disrespected in front of the other cast members, Nonku defended her friend. She claimed Jojo had no intention of throwing a glass of water at her, but other housewives, including Sorisha Naidoo, questioned Williams' reaction to Jojo's behaviour.

Sorisha wanted Nonku to hold Jojo accountable, reported The South African.

Mzansi calls out Nonku for excusing Jojo Robinson's behaviour after she threw a glass of water at her

@kgothatsochirwa said:

"#RHODurban if the tables were turned, JoJo would have called security on Nonku."

@ABaddieeeeeey shared:

"I remember Nonku comforting Jojo after she threw a drink at Mabusi. Today, she's at the receiving end of Jojo's temper tantrums in the exact same manner Mabusi was. Life came at her fast #RHODurban"

@paballo_patsa posted:

"Nonku has normalised abuse so much that she's making excuses for Jojo's violent behaviour. Talking about it "wasn't intentional." #RHODurban"

@HloniMosana replied:

"That glass nearly hit Nonku. Jojo is a brat and lacks manners."

@rayray_refentse commented:

"Nonku is such a PICK ME for Jojo and it’s really not being reciprocated #RHODurban"

