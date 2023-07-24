The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson is proud of her best friend Nonku Williams who recently bought a new whip

The reality television star posted pictures of her friend's brand new BMW M8 valued at R3.5 million on her Instagram page

Jojo said she can't wait to cruise with Nonku in her pricey car, while also stating that the car is already besties with her yellow whip

Nonku Williams recently added a new whip to her impressive car collection and Jojo Robinson is super proud of her.

‘RHOD’ star Jojo Robinson congratulated Nonku Williams on her new BMW M8. Image: @mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star headed to her Instagram page to share pictures of Nonku's new car alongside a sweet caption.

Jojo Robinson shares 2 posts to celebrate Nonku Williams' BMW M8

Jojo and Nonku's relationship is growing stronger even after The Real Housewives of Durban ended a few weeks ago. The stars have been hanging out together a lot and if the content on their pages is to be believed, they genuinely love each other.

Nonku Williams recently purchased a new whip and it was her bestie Jojo who showed us the latest edition to Nonku's garage.

Taking to her Instagram timeline, Mrs Robinson shared a glimpse of Nonku's new BMW M8 and congratulated her. She wrote:

"The Real Housewives of Durban Besties who ride together. Congratulations on your new BMW M8 my nonkie nonks. I'm so proud of you.. and I love you endlessly. Can't wait for all the roads we travel together."

Jojo also shared another post and joked about how Nonku's BMW M8 is already besties with her McLaren Spider. She added:

"Here comes the boom...My Nonkie nonks' new machine and Annabelle are already car besties. #joku forever ♥️ Proud Bestie Moment."

Jojo and Nonku's followers love their sweet friendship

Mzansi reacted to Jojo Robinson's posts with heartwarming comments. Many said they loved the sweet relationship between the reality TV stars.

@stacey_ladyk said:

"I just love Nonku.. She does it without a man.. "

@mrs_bey wrote:

"This friendship makes me very happy! 2 amazing sisters!"

@kgethi2022 noted:

"This friendship please I remember very well how it started when everyone was on noks neck, you Jo took a very big step you apologized to noks re assured her she is a good mom, from that moment you had each other's backs "

@ramzmay added:

"I truly admire your friendship ❤️❤️❤️"

