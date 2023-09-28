DJ Zinhle's highly anticipated reality television show, The Unexpected , is set to premiere its third season on 30 September

A trailer for the new season, shared by AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, on Instagram, hints at a season that delves into DJ Zinhle's personal life, including her dreams about AKA

Fans have expressed their eagerness for the upcoming season on social media, with many marking their calendars for the premiere and anticipating an unforgettable era of entertainment

DJ Zinhle's much-awaited reality television show The Unexpected is coming sooner than Mzansi anticipated. Fans are looking forward to another season of drama and entertainment.

The new season of DJ Zinhle’s reality TV show is set to premiere on 30 September. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Season 3 of DJ Zinhle's The Unexpected to premiere on 30 September

DJ Zinhle's fans are in for a treat this coming weekend. The star's highly anticipated reality television show The Unexpected has been confirmed to be dropping on Saturday 30 September on BET.

AKA's mother Lynn Forbes shared the trailer of the show on her Instagram timeline. alongside the release date. She wrote:

"A brand new season starts Saturday 30 September! In the journey of the unexpected, the one thing we can expect is the highs, lows and the beginning of an unforgettable era for #DJZinhleBET. Saturdays @ 19:30CAT on ch 129 @dstvza and @dstvza app."

DJ Zinhle's fans can't wait for The Unexpected Season 3

If the trailer of The Unexpected Season 3 making rounds on social media is to be believed, Mzansi is going to enjoy this one. The season touches on DJ Zinhle's personal life, from her dreaming about AKA to how she has been managing motherhood.

@jayla001 said:

"So excited aunty Lynn - its a date."

@aykogqozo wrote:

"Can't wait ❤❤❤."

@luluunderground celeb reacted:

"On my birthday 30 SeptemberI will watch it."

@i_am_kene_u_wee added:

"We have been waiting "

@bubu_ziyech noted:

"We're here for it "

Video of AKA’s mom Lynn Forbes with DJ Zinhle and Murdah’s child Asante has netizens emotional

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that if there is anyone who deserves the Best Grandma of the Year Award, it is none other than AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes. Fans applauded the wellness coach and motivational speaker.

The Lemonade hitmaker's mom celebrated DJ Zinhle's second child, Asante who she shares with Murdah Bongz. The glammy shared a reel on Instagram of her bonding with the couple's child on the beach.

