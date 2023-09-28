Influencer Londie London recently performed live, and her performance did not do it for her fans

The former Real Housewives of Durban star has been on stage more since she dropped her single Themba in August 2023

Social media users said the mother of two's performance was not the one, and others shared their opinions

Londie London’s live performance of 'Temba' received a negative response from peeps. Image: @londie_london_official

Yoh, Londie London recently got dragged online after social media users said that her live performance was not make sure.

Londie London's performance takes a wrong turn

You might have the greatest singing voice behind the mic at the studio, but when it comes to singing live on stage, your performance can glitch, or you can be off-key.

The former Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London's live performance didn't do it again for her fans. The social media influencer recently performed on stage, which didn't go well.

A video of the reality TV star, which on X posted, circulated online and topped the trending list.

The singer performed her latest new single, Themba, featuring DJ Maphorisa. The song was released on Friday, 18 August 2023.

The X user showed Londie London's fans what they had missed out on with the caption:

"Londie London performing live."

Check out the video below:

Social media reacts to Londie London's performance

When the tape reached the masses on X, tweeps were not sure about the former Real Housewives of Durban star's performance, and some said it was not the one:

@uMaster_Sandz responded:

"Son, that’s why it’s important to have true good friends to tell you the truth, nothing else but the truth in times like these."

@Siya_Israel replied:

"Sabotage."

@GodfatherMlambo said:

"Ushered off the market by the new baddies, itsini vele lengoma?"

@Ciccioline3 wrote:

"Ithini ingoma vele?"

@LwandleEL responded:

"For most jobs retirement is around 60-65 but for baddies once you hit 30 you are replaced by the early 20s gang. That's why it's best to use the money wisely so u (you) can be a boss in your 30s."

@Samantha23450 wrote:

"Someone needs to be honest with her. No way."

@Lisa_Akh said:

"I swear if young girls don't take anything from these retired baddies, then angazi life is really NOT about chasing soft life after all."

@Kay_Ramos_p replied:

"To think DJ Maphorisa is even featured on the song."

Londie London slammed for questionable lifestyle

In a previous report, Briefly News reported that Londie London came under fire after she received two luxury cars in one week.

The former Real Housewives of Durban star received two BMW cars from her alleged scammer boyfriend, and Mzansi raised their eyebrows at the transactions.

