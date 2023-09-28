Nasty C is on a new level in his music career and is basically untouchable

Following the release of his album I Love It Here , the rapper visited The L-Tido Podcast where he claimed to be the best rapper in the country

Nasty's confidence can easily be mistaken for arrogance, however, he has proven countless times that he's one of the greatest

Nasty C says he can go toe-to-toe with any rapper in the continent, saying he's never met a rapper that blew him away. Images: Instagram, nasty_csa and Facebook, Nasty C SA

Nasty C is about to ruffle some feathers from his recent interview with L-Tido. The Crazy Crazy rapper made a bold claim that he is the best rapper in South Africa, claiming that the only emcees in his league are J. Cole and Jay-Z.

His new-found arrogance comes just days after the release of his album, I Love It Here and with the noise the project has made in the week it's been out, Junior has the right to gass himself up.

Nasty C claims to be the country's best emcee

In a recent sit down on The L-Tido Podcast, Nasty C spoke at length about his new album, I Love It Here.

The rappers spoke about Nasty C's impact on the music industry where Tido asked the Bad Hair rapper if he rates any other rapper in South Ah above himself:

"I'm not saying I'm the best rapper in South Africa but I've never met someone who made me go 'Yho, let me take this L!'"

He continued:

"I can go toe-to-toe with anyone and it's not just in South Ah, it's also in Africa."

The rapper went on to say that his advanced lyricism places him in the same league as J. Cole, Jay-Z, and Eminem, saying if he'd ever be placed in a room with these rappers, he'd be able to hold his own.

"We're not gonna come out of the room like 'Yeah, that's okay, this guy's song is better,' I'mma put up a fight."

Nasty speaks about A-Reece beef

In his conversation with L-Tido, Nasty C opened up about his feud with A-Reece, saying that it's a misunderstanding.

The rappers' beef has been documented over the years, with the media and their respective fan bases, the Slimes and Ivyson army keeping it alive. Nasty can't recall how the feud came about:

"We don't know what started this thing, I don't know and he doesn't know."

When asked why they have never talked and tried to iron out their issues, Nasty C revealed that he's moved on from that stage:

"I'm open to laying it to rest but I'm not gonna waste my time trying to have a sit-down or conversation, it's just not worth my time anymore. I've tried to do that multiple times."

Nasty C opens up about therapy

In a recent report, Briefly News shared Nasty C's confession to evading going for therapy despite his desire to one day speak to a therapist.

Through the years, the rapper has been open about his personal struggles, be it his mom's death or relationships with either his father or his girlfriend. Nasty has given listeners pieces of his life in his songs.

The rapper recently announced his upcoming documentary based on his newly released album, I Love It Here.

