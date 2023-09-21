Nasty C recently visited The Ebro Show for an in-depth conversation about his new album I Love It Here

Coming out of a successful album release, Nasty C revealed that his project allowed him to express himself even more

The rapper opened up about the topic of mental health and avoiding seeking help for his personal struggles

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Nasty C says he avoids going to therapy although the thought is always at the back of his mind. Images: Nasty C SA

Source: Facebook

Nasty C recently dropped his highly anticipated album, I Love It Here which received critical acclaim, with many saying it's his best work yet. The rapper had a chat on The Ebro Show about using music as a form of therapy. Nasty C opened up about his mother's killing as well as trying to find help to deal with his loss.

Nasty C talks about avoiding therapy

In a conversation with hip hop commentator, Ebro on The Ebro Show, Nasty C revealed that he has always bailed on seeking help for his mental health.

The men touched on Nasty C's mother's killing which affected his mental health, though ultimately shaping the artist he is today. Ebro asked the rapper whether he has gone out to seek help outside of using music as an escape:

"Every time we work on me going to therapy, I always bail or it just ends up not happening - most times it's not my fault."

He went on:

"I get to a point where I'm too scared to do it where I kind of just punk out or say I'm fine, but at the back of my head I want to do it."

Nasty C contemplates a name change

During his time when he was getting into music, Nasty C went by Man J, he revealed how he got the name:

"The guy that used to record me was talking to his other friend and said 'That's a nasty cat right there.' I wanted a unique name so when he called me that, I just went with it."

Ebro went on to ask if the Bad Hair rapper would ever change his name again:

"I would but I have to reach a certain level in my career first and just be like 'Ivyson,' I have it lined up already."

He went on:

I'm waiting for the right moment, I have to make it in the world first, like globally. Everybody has to recognise me and then I can change it."

Nasty C aims for the stars

In a recent report, Briefly News shared Nasty C's revelation about wanting to reach his full potential.

The Crazy Crazy hitmaker started rapping at nine years old and has risen to heights many rappers his age, some even older, can only dream of reaching.

His album I Love It Here recently adorned the famous New York Times Square billboards on release day and created a much-needed global buzz.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News