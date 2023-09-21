Rapper and BET Awards nominee K.O, has dished out some sound advice to rappers who want to make it

The rapper said good music alone is not enough if a young rapper is working at landing their big break

He was advising a rapper who has one foot in the door and asked the rapper to share some advice with him

K.O has dished out some sound advice to rappers who wish to make it in the industry but just can't seem to get it right.

The BET Award nominee said a rapper has to work on their stage presence and secure a good record deal if they want to make it. Image: @mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

K.O says good music alone will not do

The rapper and BET Awards nominee was asked by an aspiring rapper who wishes to make it. He goes by the name Sydney 031 and claims to have good music, which was been received well — but by a small group of people.

He asked K.O what he should do so that he does not waste another EP.

“My brother, what I want to know is what can I do to blow up. I got good records, and my Instagram is blooming, but nothing. My EP as well. What must I do at this point I got good music,, but I am scared to release it as it might go to waste like my last EP.”

The rapper said good music alone is not enough if a young hip hop artist is working at landing their big break. In addition, he said a rapper must work on their stage presence and secure a good record deal if they want to make it.

“If you can’t do it on your own, try to get signed to a credible record label or get a proper management deal at least to help with the marketing. Build your brand. Good music alone is not enough. Are you marketable? Do you have star power? Start there.”

Netizens agree with K.O's advice

Reacting to the rapper's advice, many people weighed and said he was speaking the truth. They, too, shared their own thoughts on the subject.

@traiglin_sa asked:

"Why not give him a chance?"

@EkoMadashida added:

"To me all this makes sense, Thank you for the Advice."

@BaneleGaza replied:

"This is why I am in business school. The industry has a very narrow view of South African culture. `It's making money so far, why change?' that's the problem."

@Cand_Ziziba advised:

"Feature him, now that's start power."

@Lord_Bangs added:

"I’m gonna be honest ‘ I feel as if the answer is not that clear ‘ y’all are gate keeping everything. I respect you K.O but you didn’t touch the digital side ‘ no need for signing these days ‘ you gotta invest in your own music via marketing."

Rapper's need to adapt or else, says K.O

In a previous report from Briefly News, K.O said hip hop artists need to adapt to the ever-changing times in music, or they will get left out.

He added his sentiments att he current state of the industry and said things have been tough for many artists, but they need to do something about it.

Source: Briefly News