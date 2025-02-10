South African rapper K.O shared sound advice to musicians from various genres, saying they should just go for it

The Let Me Cook hitmaker said artists should not be discouraged by the Amapiano wave that is still taking over

K.O sentiments were clear for many people who said he was spot on with his advice like he always is

K.O said artists should not be demotivated by the Amapiano wave which is still taking over. Image: @mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

BET Award-nominated artist, K.O offered his wisdom on the timeline of how to be successful despite Amapiano's dominance.

K.O advises artists on success in 2025

One of South Africa's most successful hip hop artists K.O took to the timeline to offer some sound advice to musicians outside of the Amapiano genre.

The Let Me Cook star said there is still a chance for other artists to make it big, despite Amapiano still in an upward trajectory in terms of popularity.

"The stage is set for all daring creators this year. Zero formula just go! On the music front amapiano is still gonna be untouchable but any creator from the other genres also has a shot at scoring big in 2025. Best of luck, I’m rooting for everyone," he wished.

K.O said artists should not be afraid to take bold steps. Image: Aaron J. Thornton

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi agrees with K.O

K.O received support from many people, saying he was spot on. This is not the first time he has shared some advice to others.

In response to a fan who said he was tired of trying to make it as he had exhausted all of his plans, K.O spoke about the power of marketing.

"Build your brand. Good music alone is not enough. Are you marketable? Do you have star power? Start there."

This is how Mzansi reacted to K.O's latest post.

@illythehost

"On a real, you're on point! All the creators bett handle their shots."

@CredibleChippa

"I am owning this one. 2025."

@AfrikaTshipembe

"This is the KO I signed up for."

@vivaaartists

"This is a nice gesture. Forreal."

K.O advises rappers to adapt to the growing trends

In a previous report from Briefly News, K.O advised hip hop stars on the need to adapt to the ever-changing times in music, or they will get left out.

He spoke about the current state of the industry and said things have been tough for many artists, but they need to do something about it if they want to go back to their glory days.

Source: Briefly News