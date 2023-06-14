K.O expressed frustration at the current state of South African hip-hop, highlighting the lack of number-one hits in the US as a concerning trend for the industry.

Fans resonated with K.O's sentiment, acknowledging the challenges faced by mainstream hip-hop in South Africa

Some fans expressed concerns about the need for innovation in US hip-hop, suggesting that the genre lacks creativity and is in need of a game-changing artist like Lil Wayne in the past

South African rapper K.O expressed his frustration at the current state of South African hip-hop in a candid tweet.

K.O lamented the state of hip-hop in South Africa

This came after the rapper shared a screenshot of a music stat by Complex that read: "No hop hop album or song has hit number 1 in 2023 for the first time in 30 years".

According to okayplayer.com, there hasn't been a number 1 hip hop hit in the Billboard 200 or 100 this year.

Commenting on the daunting fact K.O wrote:

"A trickle-down effect sadly. Already been tough for mainstream hip-hop in SA and clearly, the worst is yet to come seeing this is the current state of US hip-hop. SA rappers oughta adapt or get left!"

K.O's message was felt by fans

K.O's post resonated with fans who went on to comment:

@Tony_Bhasoni said:

"Kunzima... When Drake takes time off."

@Matlharhi_MW said:

"Nah fam long as A-reece still spitting we're good."

@SbuIsReal said:

"Let's get real. You can't dominate the charts when all you have is Ice Spice releasing the so-called rap music."

@PhiriShedi said:

"You're not lying. You can't even build on your own craft cause people either won't listen or you are forced to change the sound for a listener who jams once in a blue moon."

@LUNGELO_FX said:

"US hip-hop isn’t creative anymore, they need someone to spice up the game. Kinder like how Wayne did."

@MvulaneDo said:

"But when people try and adapt they are accused of “selling out”, jumping on an amapiano nest is considered selling out. One needs to be conversational and not tamper with the sound."

