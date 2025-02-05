South African rapper Cassper Nyovest gave the younger generation of rappers still waiting for their big break

The Mama I Made It rapper has shared some sound advice with up-and-coming artists and advised them to market their music

Cassoer is getting ready to release his new music for 2025, Kusho Bani, after fighting off fallen-off rumours

Cassper Nyovest advises up-and-coming artists on how to reach success effectively. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Safe to say Cassper Nyovest is a marketing genius. The rapper shared thoughts with other rappers and advised them on how to market their music effectively.

Cassper's unsolicited advice

The rapper took to Instagram, to share some sound advice to rappers who are still underground. If you're searching for your big break, Cassper Nyovest said marketing is very effective.

“To all the up-and-coming artists, here is some game. Cannot wait to meet you at the top,” he started off his message.

“I have a little lesson for all the up-and-coming artists out there who always wonder how they can always get their breakthrough. One of the things that I have been good at throughout my career is marketing,” he bragged.

Cassper Nyovest advises artists in the music industry Image: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images

Source: Instagram

Muso Cassper expands on marketing advice

The rapper continued by saying no artist is ever too big or too small to market their music, adding that it is the most effective way to guarantee success.

“It doesn’t matter how big or small you are. Never be too cool to push and market your records. It is your song”.

He concluded that people are always on the lookout for new talent and by marketing your music, you will be tapping into your fanbase.

Cassper Nyovest starts dance challenge, promises R10K to lucky fan

In a previous report from Briefly News, rapper Cassper Nyovest announced the Kusho Bani dance challenge and showed how the dance is done for fans who are willing to join.

The Mama I Made It rapper announced that he will be giving away sweet prize money to a lucky fan who nails the dance. Cassper Nyovest is confident that his upcoming release is going to be a hit and that fans should be on the lookout.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News