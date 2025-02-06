“My Side Hustle”: KZN Graduate Recycles Cans for Extra Money, Leaves SA Heartbroken
- A graduate from Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal shared a video of himself sorting out cans
- According to the man, Thusi Style, he has a permanent job but recycles cans as a way to earn extra money
- The TikTok video left many South African online users heartbroken and pointing fingers at the government
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
After graduation, people find different ways to put money in their pockets, whether through traditional jobs or side hustles.
Despite earning his degree, one man showed himself recycling cans for extra cash, leaving many South Africans heartbroken as they thought about the young man's future.
Man shows side hustle
Going by the name Thusi Style, a man in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, shared a video of himself dressed in his graduation attire while sorting out cans he planned to recycle for money.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
In the post's comment section, he informed a TikTokker:
"This is my side hustle. I do have a permanent job."
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi left heartbroken
Although Thusi revealed he was employed and was recycling cans on the side, thousands of app users shared their disappointment in the government, while others shared how the TikTok video broke their hearts.
A disgruntled @siphesihle.khanyi10 asked:
"Why must we continue sending our children to universities?"
@lebogangsesing83 said to the online community:
"This is heartbreaking. When you don't have qualifications, they advise you to get one. Once you're qualified, they tell you about experience."
@lungile626 shared their reality with the public:
"I'm a cleaner at some lodge with a BA degree and honours in sociology."
@dibongz884 wrote to the young man:
"Time will tell, bro. Please don't give up. God's timing is perfect."
A hopeful @sthandwa13735 remarked:
"One day, the Lord will make things possible, my dear."
@zimingaye stated their opinion in the comment section:
"We have the wrong people leading the country. A failure has been given a second term to completely destroy the hopes and aspirations of South Africans."
3 Other stories about side hustles
- In another story, Briefly News reported about a local woman who took on three side hustles but shared they had all failed.
- A Johannesburg man had South Africans laughing when he shared he dressed as Father Christmas to earn extra cash.
- A local mother who paid R85 000 for school fees shared a side hustle to survive the country's rising costs.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za