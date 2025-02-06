A graduate from Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal shared a video of himself sorting out cans

According to the man, Thusi Style, he has a permanent job but recycles cans as a way to earn extra money

The TikTok video left many South African online users heartbroken and pointing fingers at the government

After graduation, people find different ways to put money in their pockets, whether through traditional jobs or side hustles.

Despite earning his degree, one man showed himself recycling cans for extra cash, leaving many South Africans heartbroken as they thought about the young man's future.

Man shows side hustle

Going by the name Thusi Style, a man in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, shared a video of himself dressed in his graduation attire while sorting out cans he planned to recycle for money.

In the post's comment section, he informed a TikTokker:

"This is my side hustle. I do have a permanent job."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi left heartbroken

Although Thusi revealed he was employed and was recycling cans on the side, thousands of app users shared their disappointment in the government, while others shared how the TikTok video broke their hearts.

A disgruntled @siphesihle.khanyi10 asked:

"Why must we continue sending our children to universities?"

@lebogangsesing83 said to the online community:

"This is heartbreaking. When you don't have qualifications, they advise you to get one. Once you're qualified, they tell you about experience."

@lungile626 shared their reality with the public:

"I'm a cleaner at some lodge with a BA degree and honours in sociology."

@dibongz884 wrote to the young man:

"Time will tell, bro. Please don't give up. God's timing is perfect."

A hopeful @sthandwa13735 remarked:

"One day, the Lord will make things possible, my dear."

@zimingaye stated their opinion in the comment section:

"We have the wrong people leading the country. A failure has been given a second term to completely destroy the hopes and aspirations of South Africans."

