Sometimes, a single job isn't enough to cover life's expenses, leading people to explore creative ways to earn an extra income.

One woman opened up about her three failed side hustles, and instead of criticism, her truthfulness sparked an outpouring of support and encouragement.

Honesty is the best policy

Using the TikTok handle @alleged3, a local woman shared her top three failed side hustles she had attempted in 2024.

In first position, she shared that she tried online teaching. The woman noted she always got Chinese students who wanted private lessons. When an app user asked what she meant by "private lessons," the woman explained:

"They would message me instead of booking lessons, ask for my Skype, and promise to pay me independently on the side."

Next, she mentioned that she handled iPhones, which didn't go according to plan. Lastly, she stated that she used X (formerly Twitter) to earn extra cash.

"Elon Musk made me pay a subscription, only to pay me R200 for five million views."

Take a look at the TikTok picture post here.

Mzansi shows woman support

A few local members of the online community showed the go-getter support after she was honest in her post, while others posed questions about the side hustles.

@kim__shabangu22 curiously asked the woman:

"What happened to your iPhone stock?"

The woman responded:

"Luckily, I was dropshipping. I didn’t have stock. I only bought when someone wanted a phone and made them wait three days to get the phone."

@naps_mohapi advised the hustler:

"You need to be patient with ESL. It took me seven months to finally get students on Preply, but now I'm always fully booked. Patience, Mama."

A supportive @vbqtravels wrote in the comments:

"You tried, and that's all that matters. Well done, sisi. Now, look for something else. Time is moving, and so should you."

@missblue45 saw the failure as a valuable lesson:

"Now you know what works and what doesn't work, which can help you make better decisions in the future."

A positive @pele1544 added in the comment section:

"2025 will give you more opportunities, in Jesus' name."

