The cost of living in South Africa has increased, and one woman took to social media to express her thoughts on her child's fees.

Woman pays R85k annual school fees in one go

Every parent dreams of placing their child in the best school in town, but it can sometimes be challenging with the rising cost of living in Mzansi. TikTok user @ntwanano56170 was in a mix of emotions as she showed off the receipt she was given from her child's school.

@ntwanano56170 expressed how she just signed off R85k for school fees for her child for one year in one go. She went on to share that she often had conversations with herself about whether she could pay the fees, but she managed to do so thanks to her side hustle.

"If you know you are struggling to pay school fees, you are struggling to pay your bills, I know how it feels to pay up a bond, school fees in advance."

She went on to share a side hustle with parents online, which helped her afford a comfortable life by saying:

" If someone told me this would be my life when I joined Forever Living, I wouldn't have believed them. God, I'm grateful for Forever opportunity," she wrote.

What is Forever Living

Forever Living Products sells aloe vera and other health and beauty products. It is the biggest global grower, producer, and distributor of aloe vera.

SA reacts with mixed feelings

The online community was divided over the woman's revelation as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts.

PhaGa said:

"The same child will be i the same University as my daughter from a free government school."

SpreadingKindness wrote:

"The flex people don’t talk about. Well done mommy."

Mama1the3girls expressed:

"A side hustle that I need shame. Salary is not enough."

Musa replied:

"I think her point is that forever is doing wonders for her."

Sharleen commented:

"I pray that one day I will be able to do that. Well done, mommy."

Source: Briefly News