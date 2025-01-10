A husband prepared a home-cooked meal for his wife as a surprise and made sure the presentation was perfect

The grand chicken heads and feet reveal left the lady and him in stitches, and the cute moment was captured and shared on TikTok

Mzansi peeps joined the couple in laughter after watching the clip, impressed by the man's effort

A man prepared a meal that amused his wife and got many social media users in stitches. Image: @enveenku

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video captured a husband's playful attempt to surprise his wife with a meal of pap, chicken feet, and heads, presented beautifully with a touch of comedy.

The clip was shared on the popular streaming platform by @enveenku, attracting 764K views, 69K likes, and nearly 1.9K comments from social media users who found it entertaining.

The man presents the meal to the wife

The clip starts with the husband bringing the tray of food to the wife seated on a couch and arranging the side with chicken feet and heads in a neat row to face his wife. After putting the tray down, he carefully prepares for the big reveal.

With a sly smile, he unveils the dish, greeting the wife with the sight of the heads staring back at her. The couple burst into synchronised laughter, with the wife hilariously declaring, 'andizi.'

Watch the video below:

Benefits of chicken feet

Chicken feet are a popular dish in many African countries, including Asia, where they are enjoyed as a meal and a snack. Surprisingly, the easy-to-make snack also has health benefits.

German food and beverage brand Knorr lists the following benefits associated with chicken feet.

Helps strengthen and prevent bone loss

Keeps the skin replenished and with elasticity

Assists with joint pain management

Mzansi loves the man's humour

Social media users quickly filled the comment section with reactions, impressed by the husband's creativity, effort, and humour. Many viewers complimented the man's attention to detail, including his neatly trimmed nails.

Sabelo Philani said:

"Liphi isobho (where's the gravy)? 🙈 Other than that, A perfect meal."

User @MpyaKaraboKashka commented:

"Why did he put them in line like that 😂😂."

User @in.art.hii🦋 added:

"This would make me so happy I love chicken heads so much😂😂😂❤️presentation 💯

User @Sphesihle Hlatshwayo said:

"Yoh, I laughed 😭 the presentation is top ❤️."

User @Michael commented:

"The respect with bringing food, the plating not messy hai my sister you gotta give the guy credit."

User @Yandii shared:

"It’s the presentation for me 😂😂. He had to check if the heads were facing the right way 😂."

3 Briefly News chicken feet articles

A local nanny taught her boss's toddler how to eat chicken feet and pap, and Mzansi was impressed.

A man pranked his family by putting chicken feet in their ice cream cones and then ice cream on top.

A young girl was unimpressed when her mom offered her chicken feet, calling them hand prints.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News