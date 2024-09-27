A cute young girl was not having it when her mom asked if she would like some chicken feet

The girl looked at the plate and asked if the delicacy was handprints before running to the couch

Social media users were left in stitches as many took to the comments section to share their kid's reactions to seeing the snack

A video of a mom offering her daughter chicken feet left the online community in stitches. Image @mandyyndlangisa

A mother of two shared a video of her youngest daughter's reaction after she offered her chicken feet. The child wasn't impressed, even running away from her mother.

The lady shared the funny video on her TikTok account under the user handle @mandyyndlangisa, attracting many comments from amused social media users.

The mom takes the snack to her daughter

In the video, the mom walks towards the kid in the kitchen, asking if her daughter would like some of her chicken feet. She responds:

"Is that handprints?"

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loved the little girl's response to her mother's offering

Social media users were left in stitches after watching the video and taken to the comment feed to share amusing comments about chicken feet.

User @goodenergy229 shared:

"But, mum you didn’t even cut the nails for them 😂😂😭💀."

User @ amahleegraciie96 added:

"😂 I've always been a brat myself, but not a handprint, guys 😂 not handprint."

User @fancy.shmanchy commented:

"Handprints 😭 you traumatized her."

User @ reba.kay4 noted:

"The love I have for handprints❤️uhhh I'm gonna brag to my fam n call them handprints from now on."

User @reitu_d said:

"This is my future daughter 🤣🤣🤣😂😂 We don’t eat handprints baby 😂😂."

User @cocoboi87 felt amused:

"I can't stop laughing for how she laughs and then want to cry, lol."

SA and China enter into a 300M chicken feet trade partnership deal

In another article, Briefly News reported on the multi-million-dollar deal between China and South Africa to ship chicken feet to the country, as chicken feet are a delicacy.

The deal would benefit SA farmers as there will be an increase in product demand.

