R300m China SA Chicken Feet Deal Heralds New Walk in the Park Bilateral Trade Agreement
- China and South Africa have entered a new bilateral trade agreement for the export of chicken feet
- The annual deal worth R300 million is aimed at satisfying a high demand for the delicacy in China
- The deal reportedly held massive potential for local poultry farmers and the company's trade partner
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
KIRSTENHOF — South Africa and China have walked into uncharted territory by entering a new R300 million bilateral trade agreement.
It comes after the Asian country looks to satisfy the high demand for the delicacy from its large chicken feet-loving population.
China-SA enter R300m chicken feet deal
Enter a Cape Town-based company, AskCarlaKote, and the Chinese are set to receive an adequate supply as part of the annual deal.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The South African reported that Wesgro, a tourism, trade, and investment promotion agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape and one of SA's big four banks, was involved in the deal between China and AskCarlaKote.
The deal is expected to create about 3,000 new jobs.
According to Wesgro, the export is planned to deliver about 540 tonnes of chicken feet per month.
Partnerships with women-owned poultry farms in the Western Cape and Mpumalanga aimed to bolster the endeavour.
AskCarlaKote founder Carla Kote said the deal held massive potential for South African poultry farmers and the company's trade partner.
"[This is despite] experiencing delays due to South Africa's recent bird flu outbreak. We are optimistic that after satisfying all regulatory requirements, we'll send our first test order to China before the end of the year," said Kote.
SA poultry sector gets boost
Wesgro Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wrenelle Stander said the deal was a significant milestone for the country's poultry industry.
"The [bilateral] agreement is proof of the power of collaboration and innovation for economic growth, given the deal's potential to create [3,000] jobs and bolster the regional economy," said Stander.
China's demand for poultry products has been rising steadily, setting SA's poultry sector up for significant growth.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Tshepiso Mametela Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist with eight years of experience writing for online and print publications. He is an evening/weekend editor at Briefly News. He was a general news reporter for The Herald, a senior sports contributor at Opera News SA, and a reporter for Caxton Local Media’s Bedfordview and Edenvale News and Joburg East Express community titles. He has attended media workshops, including the crime and court reporting one by the Wits Justice Project and Wits Centre for Journalism in 2024. He was a member of the Forum of Community Journalists (FCJ) from 2018 to 2020.