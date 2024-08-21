China and South Africa have entered a new bilateral trade agreement for the export of chicken feet

The annual deal worth R300 million is aimed at satisfying a high demand for the delicacy in China

The deal reportedly held massive potential for local poultry farmers and the company's trade partner

China and South Africa have begun a new trade partnership for chicken feet. Images: Gilles Sabrie and Alexander Joe

Source: Getty Images

KIRSTENHOF — South Africa and China have walked into uncharted territory by entering a new R300 million bilateral trade agreement.

It comes after the Asian country looks to satisfy the high demand for the delicacy from its large chicken feet-loving population.

China-SA enter R300m chicken feet deal

Enter a Cape Town-based company, AskCarlaKote, and the Chinese are set to receive an adequate supply as part of the annual deal.

The South African reported that Wesgro, a tourism, trade, and investment promotion agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape and one of SA's big four banks, was involved in the deal between China and AskCarlaKote.

The deal is expected to create about 3,000 new jobs.

According to Wesgro, the export is planned to deliver about 540 tonnes of chicken feet per month.

Partnerships with women-owned poultry farms in the Western Cape and Mpumalanga aimed to bolster the endeavour.

AskCarlaKote founder Carla Kote said the deal held massive potential for South African poultry farmers and the company's trade partner.

"[This is despite] experiencing delays due to South Africa's recent bird flu outbreak. We are optimistic that after satisfying all regulatory requirements, we'll send our first test order to China before the end of the year," said Kote.

SA poultry sector gets boost

Wesgro Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wrenelle Stander said the deal was a significant milestone for the country's poultry industry.

"The [bilateral] agreement is proof of the power of collaboration and innovation for economic growth, given the deal's potential to create [3,000] jobs and bolster the regional economy," said Stander.

China's demand for poultry products has been rising steadily, setting SA's poultry sector up for significant growth.

