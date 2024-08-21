Age-Limit for Government Job Applications Must Be Scrapped: Save SA
- The Save South Africa Civic Movmemebnt believes that it is essential that the government consider scrapping the age-limit requirement for job applications
- currently, many government institutions and departments set a limit of 35 for entry-level job applications
- The organisation believes that the age limit is preventing South Africans who need jobs but are older than 35 from being employed
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist
JOHANNESBURG — The Save Spoth Africa Civic Movement believes that the government's 35-year-old age limit for entry-level jobs should be scrapped to allow many unemployed older than 35 to get jobs.
Scrap entry-level job age: Save SA
According to SABC News, the movement has called for the age limit to be scrapped, especially in the recruitment process of the South African Police Service. The age limit prevents those who can still work from gaining employment.
The movement also believes that this step could curb criminal activity. Spokesperson Tebogo Mashilompane said people over 35 cannot get funding when they apply, and since they are not employable either, some resort to crime.
South Africans support the call
Netizens on Facebook agreed with Save SA, considering the high levels of unemployment.
Module Zakes said:
"I agree. Why do we have so many old people in Parliament, but they tell us voters we are too old to be employed?"
Tshepo Mosinki said:
"35+ people are still young and merit to be economically active."
Prosper Lesese said:
"Ageism is a human rights violation."
Bongani Mgubela said:
"That's not a bad idea. Millions of our people are unemployed not because they're unqualified but because of ageism."
King Mzee Ngwenya said:
"Now you are talking."
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor)