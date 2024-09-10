A woman from Pretoria could not keep up with Cape Town’s high cost of living and went back home

Precious White resigned from her job and flew back where her heart was after being challenged by the Mother City

Social media users had mixed reactions towards the lady’s decision after losing the battle against capitalism

A woman on TikTok, Precious White, could no longer face the challenges that came with living in Cape Town and returned home.

Mzansi lady resigns from work after Cape Town's high cost of living defeats her. Image: @theepreciouswhite

Source: TikTok

She resigned from her job, packed her clothes, and flew back to Pretoria, where she had come from.

SA complains about the high cost of living in Cape Town

After living in Cape Town for a year, a lady from Pretoria recognised her exhaustion and decided to leave the city. Precious White shared that she faced abrasive challenges while living in the Mother City and decided to raise the white flag after 12 months.

White resigned, packed up her belongings, and flew back to Pretoria, where she came from. She shared that:

“After a year of being in Cape Town all by myself. I finally decided to resign and move back home (Pretoria). The challenges that come with Cape Town are tough! They can never make me love Cape Town. Everything has its season.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady leaving Cape Town after cost of living

Social media users sympathised with a woman after she moved back home from Cape Town:

@Tshino Motsaathebe does not have much of a choice but to keep hustling in Cape Town:

"I'm currently in Cape Town but I cannot afford to go back home. North West Province doesn't have jobs."

@K e A g i l e❤️compared Cape Town to a different Cityc

"Been here for a year now. All I can say JHB is Better than CPT."

@pkmavens explained that:

"Cape Town is not for the weak unless you have money, I’ve been here all my life but still no friends but at least I can still enjoy my life. You need cash to be happy here."

Cape Town gent busts Eskom scam

Briefly News also reported that a Cape Town gent busted Eskom and their scamming ways by monitoring his electric meter. The man from the mother city studied his meter to see when the units decreased and why.

Netizens shared their stories in the comments and threatened to protest if things do not change soon.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News