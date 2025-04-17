A woman shared her latest purchase from the PEP Home store, leaving South Africans impressed

A woman in South Africa has captured the attention of Mzansi peeps after sharing a video of herself unboxing a stylish and affordable shoe rack purchased from the PEP Home store.

A South African woman unveiled her PEP Home shoe rack in a TikTok video. Image: @maphakathwayo_m

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off shoe rack from PEP Home

The clip posted under the handle @maphakathwayo_m on TikTok, which has since gone viral on social media, shows her assembling the unit and giving viewers a closer look at its features.

@maphakathwayo_m explained that the rack was a budget-friendly buy, and she went on to reveal the price in her comments section, stating that it cost her R139.99. She then demonstrated just how many pairs of shoes the rack could hold, leaving many impressed by its functionality and sleek design.

"I put eight pairs and they fit perfectly with space to breathe," the woman said.

She showed off the compact yet spacious rack after unboxing it. The product appears to be made from lightweight materials with multiple tiers, ideal for small spaces or minimalist home setups.

While taking to her caption on TikTok, @maphakathwayo_m shared how she felt about her new purchase while she unboxed it, saying:

"This was fun!"

PEP Home stores have long been known for their affordable household items and more, and this clip seems to have further boosted the brand’s reputation among young, style-conscious consumers looking to decorate on a budget.

Take a look at the video below:

SA impressed by woman's affordable shoe rack

The video gathered many views, along with thousands of likes and comments. South Africans in the comments praised both the product and the woman’s presentation, with some asking for more information while others planned their own visits to PEP to get their hands on the affordable item, which doesn’t require breaking the bank.

Poppy said:

"How many shoes does it hold?"

Thembeka075 added:

"Thanks for plug ngiyothenga eyami ngoku."

LondiweNkomo

"Ngayithenga Nami e Pep home Kodwa inkinga yayo ibuye iwe".( "I also bought it at PEP Home, but the problem is that it tends to fall over.")

The lady responded by saying:

"Ey yabona nje ifike ingikhube lapho."("Ey, as soon as it arrived, it tripped me right there.")

CorporateHun simply said:

"Good luck."

A young lady showcased her PEP Home shoe rack, leaving SA talking. Image: @maphakathwayo_m

Source: TikTok

