A young lady showcased her beautiful headboard from Takealot, and many loved her purchase

The TikTok clip gained massive traction on social media, gathering loads of views, likes, and comments

People reacted to the footage, flooding the comments section and gushing over her headboard

A woman flexed her latest purchase for the world to see in a video making rounds on social media.

A lady flexed her stunning headboard from Takealot in a TikTok video. Image: @motheomakau

Source: TikTok

Woman unboxes viral headboard from Takealot for R1500

The babe shared a video where she gave her viewers a glimpse into how she unboxed her headboard from Takealot.

@motheomakau explained that she purchased the headboard for R1,500, with a delivery fee of R200. She compared how it looked in the image to how it appeared after unboxing, and boy, it looked stunning.

The video captured the attention of many and became a hit on TikTok, generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments. In her caption, @motheomakau simply gushed over her item, saying:

"Very demure."

Watch the video of the hun unboxing her headboard below:

SA is impressed by the woman's headboard

The online community were in awe of the lady's purchase from Mzansi's leading online store. Many expressed their thoughts in the comments section, while some were ready to shop for their headboard.

Hulisani_HulZ said:

"Is your bed queen or double? Not sure if I should buy double or queen but my bed is double."

Dee expressed:

"Ok love its nice and affordable."

Thandeka shared:

"Just got mine today."

khanyitk1 wrote:

"I'm waiting for mine."

Thulls commented:

"May I please see clear picture I am conflicted between the charcol and light grey."

User:

"Wow, it's gorgeous."

Mzansi woman stuns with stylish Takealot headboard find

Briefly News previously reported that a South African woman showed off her headboard on social media, and people were amazed by her latest purchase.

TikTok user @nalediiim was a happy shopper after she expressed in her video that she took a risk by purchasing the Takealot headboard due to the many bad reviews she came across. Nonetheless, the hun took on the challenge and bought herself the headboard, which she showed off in a TikTok video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News