Mzansi Woman Unboxes Stunning Takealot Headboard for R1,500, Video Leaves SA Gushing
- A young lady showcased her beautiful headboard from Takealot, and many loved her purchase
- The TikTok clip gained massive traction on social media, gathering loads of views, likes, and comments
- People reacted to the footage, flooding the comments section and gushing over her headboard
A woman flexed her latest purchase for the world to see in a video making rounds on social media.
Woman unboxes viral headboard from Takealot for R1500
The babe shared a video where she gave her viewers a glimpse into how she unboxed her headboard from Takealot.
@motheomakau explained that she purchased the headboard for R1,500, with a delivery fee of R200. She compared how it looked in the image to how it appeared after unboxing, and boy, it looked stunning.
The video captured the attention of many and became a hit on TikTok, generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments. In her caption, @motheomakau simply gushed over her item, saying:
"Very demure."
Watch the video of the hun unboxing her headboard below:
SA is impressed by the woman's headboard
The online community were in awe of the lady's purchase from Mzansi's leading online store. Many expressed their thoughts in the comments section, while some were ready to shop for their headboard.
Hulisani_HulZ said:
"Is your bed queen or double? Not sure if I should buy double or queen but my bed is double."
Dee expressed:
"Ok love its nice and affordable."
Thandeka shared:
"Just got mine today."
khanyitk1 wrote:
"I'm waiting for mine."
Thulls commented:
"May I please see clear picture I am conflicted between the charcol and light grey."
User:
"Wow, it's gorgeous."
