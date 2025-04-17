"Cake From China": SA Woman Slams Shoprite for Their Cake, Mzansi Chimes In

One woman put the retail store Shoprite on blast over their cake, which was so hard it was like trying to break a rock

In the TikTok video, the lady showcased the dessert, which was meant for her birthday, and the shop responded to her clip

South Africans were stunned as they headed to the comments section to share their opinions

Shoprite is in the spotlight for the wrong reason after a lady in Mzansi called out the shop on their cake.

A woman slammed Shoprite for their cake, which left South Africa talking. Image: @thabithamapula22

Source: TikTok

Shoprite's cake draws backlash after woman's post

The woman who goes by the TikTok handle @thabithamapula22 expressed her frustration with retail giant Shoprite after allegedly receiving a rock-hard birthday cake, which many people in South Africa couldn't believe what they were seeing.

In the now-viral video, which was posted by the hun herself on 16 April 2025, @thabithamapula22 showed the dessert, which she claimed was meant to be a celebratory birthday treat. Instead of a soft, spongy delight, the cake appeared to be extremely hard and almost impossible to cut.

She showcased how she tried to smash it, but couldn’t, as it was too hard. @thabithamapula22 expressed the following comment:

"Rena le nako yao order cake from bakers for more serious events and this one was for just a simple birthday nje you can go through my profile you’ll see the cake I ordered ka December."

The clip quickly gained traction on social medi, sparking a flurry of reactions from viewers who were both amused and outraged. Many took to the comments section to share their own experiences with baked goods from popular retail chains, while others criticised Shoprite for what they called a lack of quality control.

Shoprite has since responded to the video, as they offered their apologies and requested the woman’s contact details to resolve the issue by stating in the comments:

"Hi Ngwana, we apologise for your experience. Please send us your contact details via DM so we may assist."

While some users praised the company’s quick response, others demanded more accountability and transparency when it comes to food quality, with one person simply saying:

"No, I am tired of defending Shoprite, ayvalwe once."

This incident has reignited discussions around the quality of pre-made cakes and other baked items sold in retail stores, especially ahead of celebratory occasions.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to woman’s hard Shoprite cake

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the lady's cake, with some calling out the retail shop, saying:

User said:

"Shoprite never promised us fresh food, it promised lower prices."

Patient.26 poked fun at the woman's cake, saying:

"Shoprite is just wishing you a year of strength during the hard times."

Mamakk57 shared:

"I bought several cakes at Shoprite, I've never experienced this, askies ne."

Bongani D

"Cake from China."

A woman called out Shoprite for the quality of their cake in a TikTok video. Image: @thabithamapula22

Source: TikTok

