A woman on TikTok shared her heartbreaking story of losing her first car to hijackers

Phatdzi’s bakkie was stolen and driven out of South African borders within minutes after the incident

Mzansi felt sorry for the lady and tried to console her in the comments by sharing their stories and good insurance companies

A woman on TikTok, Phatdzi, lost her first car to hijackers who raced the bakkie out of South Africa within a couple of minutes after the incident.

A South African lady shared the heartbreaking story of being hijacked. Image: @phatdzi

Social media users felt her heartbreaking loss and consoled her in the comments.

Woman’s first car hijacked and driven out of SA borders

Hijackers have been thriving with their heists, as many cars have been reported stolen. Some vehicle owners tell their heartbreaking stories on social media while others sit with the heavy incident reeling in their heads.

Nobody buys a car with the hopes of it being stolen one day, but they do take the necessary precautions to insure their vehicle to avoid debilitating experiences like hijacking, natural disasters, and road accidents.

A woman on TikTok was devastated after her first car was hijacked and raced out of the borders of the country within minutes after the incident. Her bakkie was her primary mode of transport, and within a blink of an eye, it was gone.

She shared the clip on TikTok with the caption:

“Just like that, they took my car, and it crossed the borders within minutes. My heart is shattered into million pieces, my first car.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman’s story of being hijacked

Social media users felt the lady’s pain and tried to console her in the comments:

@hlengiweimmaculat shared how she got her car back:

"Traditional tracker you will never go wrong, I found mine waiting for me Durban station, as soon as they drop me off, it refuses to go a distance, they left it there."

@Fulufhelo called for better security:

"Sorry sesi. Our soldiers are failing us. This happens in front of them."

@shudufhadzo Tshivhase commented:

"In Mozambique you'll find a 17 year old from a poor family driving a Ranger."

@khutso shared her heartbreak:

"My sister I'm still heart broken, they took my brand new Toyota Fortuner two weeks ago at work within 10 minutes my car gone no way to be found tracker can't locate my car."

South African celebrities who died in hijackings in the past 20 years

Briefly News also reported that Mzansi is reeling from the death of Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs, who tragically died on 3 April 2024. The footballer was killed in a botched hijacking after armed men shot at him and took off with his car.

Fleurs is one of five Mzansi celebrities who lost their lives in hijackings in the past 20 years.

