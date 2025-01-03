Having a big family comes with its fair share of pros and cons, especially during the summer holidays

The television is everyone’s main source of entertainment, and the remote often disappears as people have different interests

DSTV faced backlash from customers after reducing the number of concurrent streams compared to other platforms

This festive season, South Africans entertained each other by sharing their POVs with their big families.

A South African man showed off his clever invention on TikTok. Image: @cody_roughman24

Source: TikTok

From family feuds to new inventions, TikTok was an exciting place to be as people got raw entertainment materials.

Gent invents homemade DSTV remote tracker

Finding the remote in a big house can be one of the most daunting things to do. It could feel like solving the Senzo Metyiwa case or tackling the Thabo Bester Saga.

A gent named Cody was tired of the sweat of hunting the remote whenever he wanted to watch his favourite shows. The chap created a chained remote case that was attached to the television stand.

This new invention ensured that the device stayed in one place at all times. He shared his cool idea on TikTok with the caption:

“Maximum prison.”

Watch the video below:

DST faces backlash from unsatisfied SA customers

MultiChoice has faced its fair share of criticism and complaints from its DSTV customers over the years. One of the biggest issues was when the company reduced their concurrent streams in 2022 compared to its competitors.

My Broad Brand explained in an article that DSTV justified the measure as part of a crackdown on password-sharing and pirated IPTV streams. However, the move ignited backlash from numerous customers who pointed out that it made it impossible for members within a paying customer’s household to stream different content at the same time, significantly handicapping the service’s benefits.

Mzansi reacts to new DSTV remote tracker

Social media users interacted with the post in a thread of 892 comments and generated 2.3 million views:

@Smart Move thought out loud:

“The next thing Cocomelon throws is against the TV screen.”

@FWangel.2 explained:

“Please, I need this. My granny tends to hide the remote from us when she’s angry.”

@boonolo041 pointed out a flaw:

“So you have to get up to change the channel?”

@rea. trolled the chap:

“Great, now you can’t sell the TV for groove.”

@pr3ttyface commented:

“I would still hold the remote so that my siblings don't get it and change the channel.”

