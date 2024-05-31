Global site navigation

Woman Confuses Mzansi With Creative Style Hack, Netizens Beg Her to Stop
People

Woman Confuses Mzansi With Creative Style Hack, Netizens Beg Her to Stop

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A TikTok fashionista boggled Mzansi with an unusual style hack
  • The fashionista named Thethe Makhele tried turning a skirt into a summer top
  • The internet told the lady to stop with the hacks after they disapproved of her strapless

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A fashionista on TikTok threw the internet off with her new invention.

Fashionist tries unimpressive style hack
A TikTok fashionista boggled Mzansi with her new style hack. Image: @thethe_makhele
Source: TikTok

Weird fashion fail

A woman on TikTok tried out a new style hack. Thethe loves fashion, but her recent fashion hack raised eyebrows. She turned her pleated black skirt into a strapless summer top.

The fashionista’s vision was brilliant, but the execution was a bit tacky, which threw netizens off. In her bio, she stated:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Read also

"This is witchcraft": Woman braids her own hair in a video, SA is astonished

“Simple outfits that make sense.”

The guru asked her followers:

“Time to show off those shoulders with a skirt! Would you try this style? Let me know.”

Oh, try again, ma’am

The TikTok clip garnered 123K views, 4K likes, 118 saves and 828 comments. Netizens immediately rejected the style guru’s new style hack and said:

@B warned the fashionista to find other interests because this one did not work:

"Hi, please don't try this again."

@Home® expressed her anger toward the style hacker:

"Please don't do us like this."

@Jess assured the fashion enthusiast that:

"It’s okay not to do something."

@Slindo was very straightforward and transparent with the fashionista:

"It's ugly my dear, it is very ugly."

@Okuhle Mgoza advised the lady to try another fashion hack much better than this one:

"Oh no dear, try another hack please."

The world of fashion

Briefly News reported that a lady took to social media to showcase a fashion tip on how ladies could hide their bellies, and people were impressed. In the TikTok footage, she unveiled the item, and the clip went viral online, gathering many views, likes and comments.

Read also

“Not the mhulungu you’re looking for”: Lady has SA in laughter by rejecting DA in video

The online community reacted to the stunner's video as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts. The video was well received by netizens and became a hit on TikTok, gathering over 199K views along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a diploma in journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle. You can reach her at: chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel