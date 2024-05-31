A TikTok fashionista boggled Mzansi with an unusual style hack

The fashionista named Thethe Makhele tried turning a skirt into a summer top

The internet told the lady to stop with the hacks after they disapproved of her strapless

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A fashionista on TikTok threw the internet off with her new invention.

A TikTok fashionista boggled Mzansi with her new style hack. Image: @thethe_makhele

Source: TikTok

Weird fashion fail

A woman on TikTok tried out a new style hack. Thethe loves fashion, but her recent fashion hack raised eyebrows. She turned her pleated black skirt into a strapless summer top.

The fashionista’s vision was brilliant, but the execution was a bit tacky, which threw netizens off. In her bio, she stated:

“Simple outfits that make sense.”

The guru asked her followers:

“Time to show off those shoulders with a skirt! Would you try this style? Let me know.”

Oh, try again, ma’am

The TikTok clip garnered 123K views, 4K likes, 118 saves and 828 comments. Netizens immediately rejected the style guru’s new style hack and said:

@B warned the fashionista to find other interests because this one did not work:

"Hi, please don't try this again."

@Home® expressed her anger toward the style hacker:

"Please don't do us like this."

@Jess assured the fashion enthusiast that:

"It’s okay not to do something."

@Slindo was very straightforward and transparent with the fashionista:

"It's ugly my dear, it is very ugly."

@Okuhle Mgoza advised the lady to try another fashion hack much better than this one:

"Oh no dear, try another hack please."

The world of fashion

Briefly News reported that a lady took to social media to showcase a fashion tip on how ladies could hide their bellies, and people were impressed. In the TikTok footage, she unveiled the item, and the clip went viral online, gathering many views, likes and comments.

The online community reacted to the stunner's video as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts. The video was well received by netizens and became a hit on TikTok, gathering over 199K views along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News