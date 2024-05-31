“In Our Bow Era”: Woman Gets Viral R5000 Blouse for R149 at Mr Price

A woman plugged social media users with a more affordable take on the trending bow blouse

While the iconic garment may cost about R5000 from GANNI, the woman shared that it costs R149 at Mr Price

Fashion expert and brand owner Jessica-Ann Shepherd spoke to Briefly News about the viral blouse

A woman showed off a cheaper version of a viral blouse. Images: @jessica_vanheerden

A woman struck it lucky when she showed off a R149 Mr Price dupe of a viral R5000 blouse.

Micro-influencer Jessica du Plessis took to her TikTok account (@jessica_vanheerden) to share the fashion find with social media users. The white bow blouse (as referred to on the popular video-sharing app) from Mr Price mimicked the iconic design from the fashion brand GANNI.

According to Jessica-Ann Shepherd (a graphic and fashion designer and creative director of Oddity), bows are currently trending in the fashion industry. They are often used to "DIY a top into something fresh and different or give an outfit a feminine look."

Talking about the design, the micro-influencer said:

"We're in our bow era. We get it, and I am too."

Jessica also warned people with a bigger chest that the side-view of the blouse may expose people's breasts due to the bow design.

She also shared in her caption:

"I guess R149 is better than almost R5000. So, if you have the frame of a ballerina, you will look so cute in this! I still have it, by the way. I will figure out a way to wear it."

Fashion find gets the internet talking

TikTokkers, who showed interest in the affordable garment, shared their take on the blouse.

@tercia25 shared in the comment section:

"I liked it, but when I tried it on I found it was too see-through. I wish they did it in a different colour."

Jessica responded:

"I agree! I got to wear something underneath, potentially. But imagine this top in red!"

Not happy about the fit, @kay_lie_26_6 said:

"I tried it on, and it looked terrible on me, yoh."

An appreciative @debbie_rolo wrote:

"Thank you for your service."

@danita_els made the suggestion:

"What if you wear it backwards? Bows at the back?"

Fashion expert provides insight

Speaking about the bow design possibly being risque for people with a bigger chest, Jessica-Ann shared with Briefly News:

"It can definitely be worn if comfortable. If a blouse is desired, then a wrap top would be more flattering to a bigger chest."

