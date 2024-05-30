A woman went to Makro and paid R43,000 for a fancy fridge, which shocked social media users

An LG 611l Side By Side Instaview Fridge, the refrigerator's door lights up and exposes the contents without having to open the door

The shocked netizens flooded the woman's comment section with comparisons and humourous messages

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman paid R43,000 for a fridge. Images: @ntwanano5617

Source: TikTok

A local woman spent R43,000 when she shopped for a refrigerator.

Taking to her TikTok account to show off her expensive purchase, @ntwanano5617 shared a video of herself and a happy little boy at a Makro store standing in front of the kitchen appliance – an LG 611l Side By Side Instaview Fridge.

It appears that once someone touches the fridge's see-through door, they can see what is inside without opening it.

The video then cuts to the woman paying for the fridge, who had to pay an extra R100 for reasons unknown to the viewer. The video ends with the woman giving people a glimpse of her till slip.

Watch the video of @ntwanano5617's expensive purchase below:

Netizens share their comments on the pricey fridge

Hundreds of people flooded @ntwanano5617's comment section to express their shock over the price.

Using crying emojis to express their sadness, @prescillaphadi said:

"My monthly gross salary swiped once. Yoh, ku rough."

Proudly sharing information about their kitchen appliance with a possible hint of sarcasm, @sbu___1 wrote:

"My fridge was R3500. It also keeps the food cold."

Shocked, @moerane_84 commented:

"R43k? I hope it comes with groceries."

@j_assii shared their hilarious expectation:

"Yoh that fridge better make me supper when I get home from work."

@gloriamaseko42 added humour to the comment section:

"Does it operate without power?"

Thieves steal food from commune fridge

In a related article, Briefly News reported that CCTV footage caught a couple of thieves rummaging through a fridge and stealing what they found inside.

In the video, the first thief enters the room, scans the place and heads to the double-doored fridge to nab the food. While the first thief looks at what he can get his hands on, the second thief enters, does the same, and walks out.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News