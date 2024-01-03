A 22-year-old woman posted a video on TikTok sharing her excitement about finally buying a microwave and fridge for her home

She posted her receipt from Russells Furniture, displaying her R6000 purchase

Online users responded in the comments with hilarious comparisons while sending her congratulations for her achievements

The woman posted a video of her dancing with joy along with the receipt for her purchase. Source: @mantuli_1

It's a considerable achievement to buy appliances and furniture for your home. Many people in their early 20s go through a long journey to make the money to get there. But 22-year-old @mantuli_1 posted her achievement while dancing.

Winning at life

She posted the video and the caption, "Me after buying a fridge and microwave cash (R6k) for Ekhaya, at age 22."

Broke with jokes

While many shared their congratulations, the comments were flooded with a new trend, with users making hilarious comparisons and jokes highlighting how many couldn't afford what she had just bought.

Zanny06 stood by her purchase:

"I bought them 60 eggs at the age of 23 I'm so broke, but I'm ready to die for them."

Malandela Omuhle came with a different flex:

"I save all my containers and plastics for my family at 25 years ."

Emusunda Vha-ve said:

"I bought my father black label at the age of 20."

Silindile felt inspired to respond:

"I bought my family loaf of bread at the age of 23"

USHOTI.Franky shared:

"I bought my mom 2L of Coca-Cola at the age of 12"

While there was fun and games throughout the comments, other users shared their congratulations and similar achievements at that age.

Lizokuma was inspired:

"Wow, more blessings are coming ."

Zweery believes it will only get better:

"It starts like this, then boom, double-storey house for mommy and daddy."

Zuziwe Zuu Zakwe shared her story:

"Yeees ♥️I bought a microwave, washing machine, and a new door at the age of 21."

