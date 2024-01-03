Woman Shows Off Achievements After Buying New Appliances, Mzansi Floods Comments With Jokes
- A 22-year-old woman posted a video on TikTok sharing her excitement about finally buying a microwave and fridge for her home
- She posted her receipt from Russells Furniture, displaying her R6000 purchase
- Online users responded in the comments with hilarious comparisons while sending her congratulations for her achievements
It's a considerable achievement to buy appliances and furniture for your home. Many people in their early 20s go through a long journey to make the money to get there. But 22-year-old @mantuli_1 posted her achievement while dancing.
Winning at life
She posted the video and the caption, "Me after buying a fridge and microwave cash (R6k) for Ekhaya, at age 22."
PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!
Broke with jokes
While many shared their congratulations, the comments were flooded with a new trend, with users making hilarious comparisons and jokes highlighting how many couldn't afford what she had just bought.
Zanny06 stood by her purchase:
"I bought them 60 eggs at the age of 23 I'm so broke, but I'm ready to die for them."
Malandela Omuhle came with a different flex:
"I save all my containers and plastics for my family at 25 years ."
Emusunda Vha-ve said:
"I bought my father black label at the age of 20."
Silindile felt inspired to respond:
"I bought my family loaf of bread at the age of 23"
USHOTI.Franky shared:
"I bought my mom 2L of Coca-Cola at the age of 12"
While there was fun and games throughout the comments, other users shared their congratulations and similar achievements at that age.
Lizokuma was inspired:
"Wow, more blessings are coming ."
Zweery believes it will only get better:
"It starts like this, then boom, double-storey house for mommy and daddy."
Zuziwe Zuu Zakwe shared her story:
"Yeees ♥️I bought a microwave, washing machine, and a new door at the age of 21."
Man Shows Off Fully Stocked Fridge, Mzansi Discuss Display of Groceries
In a previous Briefly News story, A man showed his full refrigerator after grocery shopping, which got many people's attention.
Netizens flooded the video with comments about the man's household shopping for the December festive season.
Source: Briefly News